Expectations remain that new Cedar Falls human rights position will be explored

CEDAR FALLS – The Human Rights Commission is encouraging city staff to stay true to a Cedar Falls City Council referral this summer that asked them to look into the feasibility of hiring a full-time human rights director.
But the research on the possible new position has not yet begun, according to city officials.
“We need to keep them on that,” said HRC chair Susan Langan on Monday, after HRC vice chair Eashaan Vajpeyi noted: “I think that is still something in the works.”
On Aug. 2, council voted 6-1 in favor of a motion made by Councilor Simon Harding, who noted that his vision for the new position was it taking on greater role with more responsibilities than the staff liaison responsibilities, between the city and HRC, filled by the human resources manager.
“I have not heard anything,” said Brenda Balvanz, the city’s human resources specialist, who is filling the responsibility of the human resources manager, after Toni Babcock resigned in July after eight months in the new human resources role created by the city.
The human resources manager position remains unfilled.
"I realize there's anger, a sense that we're not doing enough, but I just wanted to let you know we are committed to change."
Balvanz reaffirmed in an email Thursday that “there are no updates to what was offered Monday evening when a few of us mentioned this could be discussed this fall when staffing requests are taken to council during the goal setting process.”
In a telephone interview Thursday, Jennifer Rodenback, city director of finance and business operations, confirmed that feasibility work had not yet begun.
She said staff is awaiting the recommendations from a Racial Equity Task Force report, before they commence on the feasibility work in preparation for council’s goal setting sessions, which take place after election.
The Racial Equity Task Force is expected to submit its report to the city Oct. 11 and present it to council Oct. 18.
In response to an inquiry about which way the ad hoc committee was leaning, consultant Aimee Viniard-Weideman said in a text message Thursday that “the task force has not defined that level of detail yet.” But it’s clear from the latest HRC and previous council discussions that it is a possibility that is being considered.
One of Mayor Rob Green’s requests on Aug. 2 when council made its referral was making sure the new human resources manager was made aware of an expectation, whether he or she would take on the HRC liaison responsibilities, “or if it might go to a different position.”
Susan deBuhr was the lone councilor to vote in opposition to staff looking into what she called a “staffing and budgeting” issue, when it has been practice for council to begin exploring such issues during its goal setting period.
She said the referral is “putting the cart before the horse” by getting that work started before the task force report is finalized.
Pay, number of hours, responsibilities, etc., in comparison to other cities — the size of Cedar Falls — would be part of the investigation into the possible new position.
“Based upon the fact that it is a pretty weighty discussion, and significant, it would be good to have that discussion before goal setting anyway,” said Councilor Frank Darrah, who also serves as chair of the task force. “To be honest, it’s timely with our task force’s upcoming report. It doesn’t hurt to have that discussion sooner rather than later.”
But that was at a time when Darrah noted he wasn’t sure if the task force’s recommendations would include the new position.
According to Harding, the HRC expressed in July that “they can’t do what they need to do without a full-time person.” He added that he wants to be “proactive and get the conversation started on what would that look like for Cedar Falls to add that to our staffing, as separate from the human resources.”
“This would go ahead and set the motion for getting the numbers, the cities, the other stuff, and therefore we’d be ready to move,” he added.
The HRC is comprised of nine members and has a mission of protecting human rights and promoting diversity and equity for all through advocacy education and outreach.
As of recently, there have been some attendance and membership issues.
Member Melissa Heston has noted that council should approve the commission be expanded to two to four more members, as she contended that more responsibilities have been placed on the commission’s plate.
In addition, she noted that the commission needs more diversity, specifically among the women.
"I was personally disturbed by a couple of things, both the report in the paper and the seeming response of, 'Let's just get more police,' as the automatic response to whatever it was that happened."