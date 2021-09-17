Expectations remain that new Cedar Falls human rights position will be explored

She said the referral is “putting the cart before the horse” by getting that work started before the task force report is finalized.

Pay, number of hours, responsibilities, etc., in comparison to other cities — the size of Cedar Falls — would be part of the investigation into the possible new position.

“Based upon the fact that it is a pretty weighty discussion, and significant, it would be good to have that discussion before goal setting anyway,” said Councilor Frank Darrah, who also serves as chair of the task force. “To be honest, it’s timely with our task force’s upcoming report. It doesn’t hurt to have that discussion sooner rather than later.”

But that was at a time when Darrah noted he wasn’t sure if the task force’s recommendations would include the new position.

According to Harding, the HRC expressed in July that “they can’t do what they need to do without a full-time person.” He added that he wants to be “proactive and get the conversation started on what would that look like for Cedar Falls to add that to our staffing, as separate from the human resources.”

“This would go ahead and set the motion for getting the numbers, the cities, the other stuff, and therefore we’d be ready to move,” he added.