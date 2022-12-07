Expansion of Rath tax district raises concerns for some at Waterloo council meeting

WATERLOO — Expansion of a tax district centered around a former meatpacking plant is raising concerns for some about the diversion of funds, which excludes the money from other city uses.

The City Council on Monday approved amending the Rath tax increment financing district in a 5-1 vote. Councilor Dave Boesen voted “no” and councilor Jerome Amos was absent. The council also suspended its rules to approve the ordinance a second and third time, putting it into effect immediately.

Before the amendment, the TIF district ran south of Dubuque Road to the Cedar River and east from Glendale Street to the city limits. With the new addition, it expands north of Dubuque Road, from Colorado Street to North Evans Road.

Boesen voiced concerns about the use of new property tax revenues generated within TIF districts.

“The Rath TIF has been initiated since 1990,” he said. “My issue is … any new growth in the city of Waterloo is generally in a TIF, and we don’t seem to bring any money back in to support the general fund. We’re supporting the TIF.”

The geographic zones that make up TIF districts are created to attract development. New property tax revenue generated from growth in a district isn’t released to other taxing bodies; it is retained by the city to spend on development incentives in that specific district.

Resident David Dryer brought up the lack of development in TIF districts.

“We have a lot of property in this town that we have purchased and we don’t seem to fill it in with anything,” he said. “We’ve asked to not continue to expand the TIFs because that just takes more money out of the taxpayers’ pockets. … When does it stop?”

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said he thinks the city is seeing some positive results.

“We have some few sites that are unsightly,” he said. “We are putting a TIF district over (the new expanded area) to clean up some of those sites. We are seeing good expansion overall with the Crystal expansion and are also working on the Rath administration building, and hopefully we’ll have some good news on that.”

The seven-story building at 1442 Sycamore St. where Crystal Cold operates from will be vacant by early 2023. Crystal will move to an expanded building at 1656 Sycamore St. Crystal Cold was formerly known as Crystal Distribution Services.

Waterloo applying for asbestos abatement grant for former Rath building The seven-story building at 1442 Sycamore St. is the focus of an Environmental Protection Agency brownfields cleanup grant application.

Jethro’s rezoning

The council also unanimously adopted an ordinance to rezone 3.46 acres northeast of 2600 E. Shaulis Road to construct a Jethro’s BBQ restaurant. The area is now zoned as a planned commercial district instead of an agricultural district. Council members also suspended the rules to approve the measure the second and third times.

Boesen had concerns with one aspect of the project – the speed limits.

Last year, a proposed Dollar General in the same area failed to get approval from the council. According to a previous Courier story, several council members worrried negative perceptions of the store would hurt the city’s reputation. Boesen expressed issues then about the traffic if the store were to be built.

“My concern is the same concern when I voted down Dollar General because it’s on a 45-miles-per-hour curve,” he said. “I would hope when this passes we will take a look at that stretch of Shaulis from Dysart to Hess … and we could look at lowering that speed limit to 35.”

Former Ridgeway Place site seeing new development Residential units are being built to the east of the MercyOne Kimball Family Medicine and Pediatrics Care.

Also approved at the meeting were:

A rescheduling of the date of bid opening for the West Ninth Street and South Street mini-roundabout project for Dec. 15. It had been on the agenda Monday.

The acceptance of completion of the first phase of the fiscal year 2021 Sanitary Sewer Gatewell Repairs in the amount of $3,475,700.

An amendment to the professional services agreement with Magellan Advisors LLC in an amount not to exceed $630,194 for the additional mileage of design engineering and permitting of a fiber optic network to the home as well as associated travel costs.