WATERLOO — The city is poised to make it more difficult for speeding motorists to avoid automated traffic tickets.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve the first reading of an ordinance allowing more cameras to issue speeding citations.
The measure still faces two more readings before it is officially adopted.
“This will simply allow us to enforce speed violations through our red light cameras,” Police Chief Dan Trelka. “… I’m quite surprised at the speed some people are driving in our city.”
Police have been using hand-held cameras and a specially equipped Jeep to issue citations to the owners of vehicles caught speeding. In November, cameras were set up at 13 intersections to catch vehicles running red lights.
While the red light cameras also measure vehicle speeds, the city’s current ordinance doesn’t allow them to issue and mail citations to vehicle owners.
There was no opposition to the ordinance change during the council meetings, although residents did question how much leeway was given on speeding violations and how the city was using the fine revenue automated enforcement generates.
Trelka declined to say at exactly what speed a vehicle owner will receive the citation. But he said tickets are not issued for going 5 mph over the limit.
“The police department is taking the discretion even higher than that,” he said. “I don’t want to reveal our secrets, but we’re showing a lot of latitude on the speed violations.”
City Council members previously voted to set aside revenue from paid automated traffic tickets into a dedicated account and hold the money until the following fiscal year to be used for property tax relief.
Meanwhile, Trelka said he is preparing a related ordinance for consideration that would create a new $100 municipal infraction ticket for motorists who get caught by the cameras speeding or running red lights at least three times in a year.
That ticket would be hand-delivered by a police officer to the vehicle owner and would be easier to collect if it wasn’t paid.
“This one turns the heat up a little bit,” Trelka said.
