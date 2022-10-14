'Every Day Is Game Day Campaign' kicks off in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Valley Sports Commission and Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau are partnering to help highlight upcoming youth sporting events and raise awareness of what’s possible in the future.

Adam Bolander, the bureau’s sales and marketing coordinator, was talking recently with Ashley Johnson, the commission’s executive director, when the spark came for what’s called the “Every Day Is Game Day Campaign.”

“We’re looking strong for 2023, and have built back up our events since the pandemic, but we began discussing how we can take one step further and continue the momentum,” Bolander said.

Three youth football events are on the horizon to close out the year, including a brand new one. But the goal also is attracting new athletic events to the city in 2023 and 2024, and shining a light on fundraising in support of future sport venues in the area.

From Nov. 25-27, the Gridiron Future Stars Game will take place at the UNI-Dome. It features the top youth players in the Midwest in grades three through eight, and will showcase them competing in all-star games.

The two other youth football events are familiar ones. The Iowa High School Athletic Association Football Playoffs return to the UNI-Dome on Nov. 9-12 and 17-18, as does the Game One Bowl on Dec. 3-4.

Bolander said the bureau will release more details about an upcoming soccer event, and a couple wrestling and spring football events taking place in 2023.

College Football: Butler perseveres at UNI During his time at Columbus Catholic, Northern Iowa defensive lineman Cannon Butler helped turn around the Sailors football program. Now, he is doing the same on the Panthers defense. #EverLoyal @UNIFootball @CBUS_Activities

Future events can be hosted in venues like the UNI-Dome and Fit Court gymnasium, but Bolander said his team is exploring new host facilities like the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Bien Venu Event Center and Hilton Garden Inn.

Bolander said these events “easily” attract a minimum of 1,500 spectators, and attendance is usually closer to 3,000 people when including the athletes.

Sporting events are a multi-million dollar economic generator each year for the area, he said.

“We have room for just about anything. We’ll be looking to rally the troops with this campaign, and hope it fuels future development and events,” Bolander said.

He hopes the impact and importance of youth competitions are highlighted with the campaign and emphasize the need to contribute to fundraising in support of future facilities like the Tiger Performance Center and swimming facility, which will be built on the campus of the future high school on West 27th Street.

Another focus is the $50 million campaign for UNI-Dome renovations.

“Youth sports help drive a lot of what we do in tourism,” Bolander said.

To learn more about the resources offered by the commission and bureau for organizing new events, Bolander can be reached at: Adam.Bolander@cedarfalls.com.