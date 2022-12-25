Events in Waterloo expected to bring in over $7 million

WATERLOO — After four events brought in millions of dollars to the city this year, Waterloo is expanding the amount of grant money it gives out.

A pool and dart tournament, the FIRST Robotics high school robotics competition, the VGM Heartland Conference and a meeting of the letter carriers union were granted $38,000 from the City Council last fiscal year. The total economic impact was projected at $6.5 million.

Last week, the council approved a resolution awarding a $99,000 grant for 12 events, as well as two capital projects, to the Waterloo Convention and Visitors Bureau. The combined events are expected to bring in a approximately $7.2 million.

They will all occur from January to June, or the third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2023.

The first event in 2023 will be the Upper Iowa University and NCAA Peacock Classic bowling tournament from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23. It is expected to bring in $170,749. An estimated 225 people will visit during the day, with 135 of them staying overnight.

A gymnastics meet called the Cedar Valley Classic will be held Jan. 27 through Jan. 29. It is expected to bring 2,300 people into Waterloo and create a positive economic impact of $238,710.

Another bowling event, the Cedar Valley Invitational Collegiate Bowling Tournament, will take place Feb. 11 and 12. It’s expected to bring $118,446 in spending to the city.

A week later, the Iowa Boys and Girls’ High School bowling tournament is scheduled Feb. 20-22. About 400 attendees are expected, bringing in an estimated $114,448. The Ebonite Winter Classic Bowling Tournament will take place March 3-5 and is expected to bring in 1,320 people who will spend an estimated $200,608.

The Iowa Operators of Music and Amusements will return with its pool and dart tournament March 7-11. A total of 6,000 people are expected, with 2,500 of them staying overnight. The event is projected to bring in $2.6 million.

Another big moneymaker for the city is the FIRST Robotics Iowa regional tournament for high schoolers March 22-25 at the Univesity of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. The event attracts an estimated 8,000 people during the daytime. About 600 people will stay overnight. It is expected to bring in almost $1.7 million.

The Cedar Valley Fine Arts Center Expo will be held March 24 and 25. That event is expected to bring in $89,382.

On April 1, a new food and drink festival will come to Waterloo called Iowa Eats. The visitors bureau board estimates it will bring $96,862 in spending into the city.

The Upper Iowa University Collegiate Golf Tournament, happening April 6-8, is expected to bring in 520 visitors and $159,012.

My Waterloo Days, now taken over by Experience Waterloo, will happen June 9 and 10. Almost 10,000 people are estimated to attend. It is expected to generate $705,873.

The last event for the fiscal year will be the VGM Heartland Conference from June 12 to June 14. There are 600 expected daytime visitors and 950 overnight guests. The conference is expected to spark just over $1 million in spending.

The capital projects are being done by the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, which is receiving $3,000, and Experience Waterloo, receiving $20,000. No other details were given.

