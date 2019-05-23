{{featured_button_text}}
EVANSDALE -- A malfunction at the Evansdale Water Works has forced the city to get its water from the Waterloo Water Works.

The Evansdale utility issued a notice on its Facebook page Thursday morning about the situation but the plant manager declined to comment further on the matter.

The Facebook posted noted stated: "Due to a malfunction at the grand plant, Evansdale was switched to Waterloo water and will remain on Waterloo water until parts can be brought in to repair the problem."

It was also noted that Evansdale water customers may have a variance in their water pressure or experience pockets of rusty water because the water is flowing from a different direction.

No timeline was given for a potential repair.

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

