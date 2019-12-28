{{featured_button_text}}
evansdale water tower logo

EVANSDALE -- A main break could affect some Evansdale Water Works customers into the coming week.

The utility announced Friday it found a broken main on Miner Drive requiring extensive repairs, including concrete street removal expected to start Monday morning. The Water Works reported customers should have water throughout the weekend.

All of Miner Drive, Prince of Peace Church and the first half of Saunders Avenue north of Lafayette Road will need to have the water shut off during the repair and customers in a wider area may experience rusty water.

Photos: The newly built Companion Animal Clinic

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments