Evansdale takes over flag display from AMVETS post

EVANDALE – The local AMVETS chapter will have its burdens eased as the city takes over its flag display on Lafayette Road.

On Thursday afternoon, the AMVETS Post 31 turned over 19 flags to Evansdale Mayor DeAnne Kobliska and Public Works Director Chris Schares. In the past, AMVETS has done the flag display several times a year for events like Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Veterans Day. The flags are put up on Lafayette, running from River Forest to Evans roads. Three are also put up in front of the AMVETS building on Colleen Avenue.

However, the flags used for the display had become severely worn out and their poles bent.

A request was made by AMVETS for the city to replace the flags with new ones. It was discovered, though, that if the city replaced the flags it would then have to take possession of them. With AMVETS members getting older and with fewer young people joining, the veterans were happy to transfer the flags over to the city.

An added benefit is that the city also has the proper equipment to set up the flag display. Up until now, the veterans have been standing on ladders and even the backs of trucks, which could result in legal issues in the event of an injury. With a bucket truck and basket — and with experience in hanging up other holiday displays — it seemed only natural for the city to handle it.

“Our staff is younger, so now they know the reason they’re doing this,” Schares said. “I mean, I think that’s a huge benefit too — trying to get the younger community involved with this.”

Evansdale may be setting a trend in Black Hawk County. The AMVETS have reportedly reached out successfully to have the city handle displays in Waterloo and are approaching Elk Run Heights officials, as well.

“It’s best to get the citizens involved in a deal like this because it’s really for everybody” said AMVETS provost marshal John Mills. “It’s not just for the veterans, it’s not for the AMVETS, it’s for all the people of Evansdale. Because they’re all Americans.”

