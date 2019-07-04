{{featured_button_text}}
Evansdale Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Evansdale Wastewater Treatment Plant in Deerwood Park needs to be upgraded or moved out of the floodway to meet new Iowa Department of Natural Resources permit requirements.

 TIM JAMISON tim.jamison@wcfcourier.com

EVANSDALE — Required improvements to the city’s sewage treatment plant could more than double monthly sewer bills over the next three years.

The painful news was presented to Evansdale City Council members this week as they face a deadline from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to upgrade or build a new plant to meet disinfection and floodway requirements.

Speer Financial Inc. projected rate hikes needed for three of the seven options presented last week.

The cheapest solution — $7.4 million to make improvements at the existing 60-year-old plant near Deerwood Park — would boost the current $23 monthly sewer bill to $30.50 on July 1, 2020, growing to $40.50 per month by 2022.

Adding nutrient reduction processes would boost the total cost to $10.9 million and require monthly bills to grow incrementally to $51 per month by 2022.

Finally, an estimated $13.8 million option to build a new plant out of the floodway would gradually raise monthly bills to $61 beginning July 1, 2022.

Mayor Doug Faas has asked City Council members to select an option July 16 so the city can meet a Sept. 1 reporting deadline to the DNR and have the project designed and built by Dec. 1, 2022.

Faas said the projected bills are similar or in some cases lower than rates charged in nearby or similarly sized communities that had to improve their wastewater treatment plants to meet new federal and state mandates.

“It’s a huge increase, no doubt about it,” he said. “But we’re not out of line with everyone else who has gone through this process we’re going through right now.”

Faas also cautioned council members against being “penny wise and pound foolish” by selecting the cheapest option, which could still leave the city open to future mandates to either move the plant out of the floodway or add nutrient reduction steps.

“I know these numbers are a little bit of a sticker shock,” he said. “But when we make our decision on the 16th the cost alone will certainly be a factor, but please don’t make that the deciding factor in what the future of this city is going to look like.”

Councilman Steve Seible said he felt rushed into make a decision and wanted to hear experiences from other cities that rebuilt their treatment plants.

“I just don’t feel comfortable with any of the options,” he said.

Seible and Councilman Dick Dewater both suggested the city should consider pushing back against some of the DNR demands.

“Nobody challenges it,” Seible said. “I know it’s an older plant, but it’s working very efficient. It’s not in dire straits.”

Dewater added, “We can’t let the DNR bully us.”

Faas bristled at the notion of a legal challenge against the DNR, something also promoted by some posters on a community Facebook page, saying the state agency has already given the city two permit extensions as it worked on a plan for the last 18 months.

He also noted the city of Waterloo wound up with a $272,000 fine and a federal court order imposed by the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and DNR when it failed to meet requirements several years ago. The city still had to upgrade its treatment plant.

