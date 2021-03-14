Evansdale proposes $9.8 million budget

EVANSDALE – The city will collect a sliver more in overall property taxes in the proposed upcoming budget year, but the tax rate is set to remain the same. The proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 would boost overall property tax collection by $8,573, or .8%.

City Council members are scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the proposed $9.8 million budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The hearing is required ahead of the City Council’s eventual votes to approve the full budget, according to Iowa code.

On March 2, the council approved the property tax rate for the next fiscal year at the same level as the current year. Members unanimously approved the maximum levy rate of $7.95 per $1,000 of property value. It is the highest amount the city can approve for property tax collections for the upcoming fiscal year budget.

Based on the proposed tax rate, an Evansdale home with an assessed value of $100,000 would see the city’s share of its tax bill grow about $10 — from $438 to $448.

Overall, the proposed 2021-22 budget of $9.8 million is about $300,000 less than the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which was about $12 million.