Evansdale proposes $9.8 million budget

EVANSDALE – The city will collect a sliver more in overall property taxes in the proposed upcoming budget year, but the tax rate is set to remain the same. The proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 would boost overall property tax collection by $8,573, or .8%.
City Council members are scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the proposed $9.8 million budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The hearing is required ahead of the City Council’s eventual votes to approve the full budget, according to Iowa code.
On March 2, the council approved the property tax rate for the next fiscal year at the same level as the current year. Members unanimously approved the maximum levy rate of $7.95 per $1,000 of property value. It is the highest amount the city can approve for property tax collections for the upcoming fiscal year budget.
Based on the proposed tax rate, an Evansdale home with an assessed value of $100,000 would see the city’s share of its tax bill grow about $10 — from $438 to $448.
Overall, the proposed 2021-22 budget of $9.8 million is about $300,000 less than the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which was about $12 million.
“I think we did really well this year,” said Evansdale City Clerk DeAnne Kobliska.
The only department proposing an increase is the city’s health and social services – from $19,759 in 2020-21 to the proposed $20,254 for 2021-22. Kobliska said the 3% increase is pretty standard from year to year and includes rising costs for Metropolitan Transit Authority and funds for the Boys & Girls Club and Operation Threshold in Waterloo. The two facilities are frequently used by Evansdale residents, Kobliska said.
Also Tuesday the council will discuss the wastewater treatment facility and service agreements. The council will review a proposed project schedule for the city to join Waterloo’s operation. The final decision is on track to be made in April.