Evansdale proclaims May as Bike Month

Clem Delagardelle will retire from Gilbertville Meat Locker after 50 years.

EVANSDALE – The month of May will officially be proclaimed Bike Month in Evansdale by Mayor Dick Dewater during the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“We want to support and encourage biking as part of a local and national effort. Evansdale has always welcomed bikers, from those riding through on the trails to the others out pedaling around town,” Dewater said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

May is National Bike Month, promoted by the League of American Bicyclists and celebrated in communities from coast to coast. Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to give biking a try, Dewater said. The announcement comes as the city plans for thousands of RAGBRAI riders to pass through Evansdale when the week-long bicycle ride across Iowa makes an overnight stop in Waterloo on July 28.

Also Monday, Sergeant Randy Weber of the Evansdale Police Department will be recognized for 30 years of service.

Also coming before the council Tuesday:

Authorization of $61,831 in payment to Lodge Construction for the Lake Shore Place drainage project.

Request from Prince of Peace representative Edward Billings to close streets and supply traffic control for the Rolling Car Show Parade on Sept. 11.

Approval of a 28E agreement with Iowa Department of Transportation for repair and maintenance of primary roads in the city from July 1 through June 30, 2026.

Request to repair pump for the Michigan Lift Station in the amount of $13,541 with Electric Pump.

Request to asphalt overlay Fox Avenue and City Hall parking lot in the amount of $45,080 as budgeted for FY2021.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.