Evansdale police chief voices concerns over hiring, staffing issues for his department

EVANSDALE — Police Chief Mike Dean made it clear last week to the City Council that it needs to do a better job attracting candidates for positions in his department.

Or else, if “we lose one more officer, which is very likely,” Evansdale will not be capable of operating a 24/7 department, Dean said. It will have only three officers to staff the streets.

Dan MacDonald, chief negotiator for the Teamsters union, reportedly dropped off a proposal that the council discussed July 19.

It included 6% across-the-board wage increases among other modifications to the current three-year contract to help address “major concerns” with retaining police officers as well as “finding good replacements” for those who leave.

$3.5 million grant will allow Cedar Valley Nature Trail to become all paved surface “We’re elated. This is the final piece to fulfilling what has been a goal since the 1980s, to make the trail more accessible for all user groups and age groups."

“All across the state, law enforcement agencies are making drastic changes in benefits and wages to combat these staffing issues,” states the proposal. “... The new generation wants to know they will get time off and be paid well, but we also need to keep the dedicated officers we currently have.”

Mayor DeAnne Kobliska called it a “suggestion,” and the chief reiterated multiple times that the union will abide by the current contract.

The union “has no problem with that. (It’ll) stick with it. The issue is you folks have a problem with attracting new applicants to the police department. It’s not the police department’s problem, and it’s not the union’s problem. You are obligated by law to provide law enforcement,” Dean said.

As it stands now, employers in the public and private sectors face a nationwide workforce shortage. Evansdale has been hit hard, and city officials have not helped the cause.

“It’s not just the police department, it’s the whole city,” said Kobliska. “You know people are being offered higher wages and more benefits than what we’re offering, and we’ve consistently been the low man on the totem pole for quite some time.

“Even when we were looking for a city clerk, you guys (councilors) were quite aware what the city clerks in the area were making, so you know you have to give this consideration. I think that we should work faster on this than not.”

Sgt. Randy Weber is leaving the force at end of the month, said Dean.

Additionally, the department will no longer have more than one officer on a shift at any one time during the week as a result of a move from four 10-hour shifts to five 8-hour shifts.

And if that officer makes an arrest like operating a vehicle while intoxicated, “which often can take a full half or full shift, you will not have coverage,” said Dean.

“The union’s not coming at us saying you must do this or else. It’s we’re facing an issue and we’re trying to problem solve. The new contract is one of those potential solutions,” said Councilor Justin Smock.

Councilor Ronald Nichols reiterated multiple times that the union should abide by the contract because its leadership signed it.

“What you’re going to have to do is inform the public ... The public’s going to be on us (when) taxes go sky high,” said Nichols.

But other councilors voiced a sense of “urgency” to consider coming up with a solution within weeks, rather than having the issue drawn out over several months.