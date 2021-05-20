Evansdale plans to use relief funds on sewer-related projects

EVANSDALE – The city likely will spend any funds granted from the American Rescue Plan on sewer-related issues. Evansdale is set to receive $660,000 from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed into law in March.

Although the city has not yet received the funds, there are stringent requirement on how that money can be used. State, county and municipal governments can generally use the money to increase pay for essential workers or provide grants to their employers, resume government services cut during the pandemic or “make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.”

At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting Mayor Dick Dewater mentioned using the funds for pipelining and lift station work. He said he will present the council with a budget in the future, “but that’s generally the direction we think we’re going to go,” he said.

Council members also approved plans for the First Street drainage project on the southeast end of town. The project will redirect water toward the Cedar River instead of letting it wash down the embankment where there is considerable erosion.

“Something needs to be done probably a couple years ago,” said Chris Schares, Evansdale public works director.

