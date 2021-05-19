Evansdale officials unconcerned with audit's questions about donations, gifts

EVANSDALE – An examination of finances by the state auditor’s office questions gifts the city made to charities and a retiring employee.
A report released May 11 shows the Iowa auditor’s office investigated Evansdale’s policies and procedures from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. During that fiscal year the city donated $2,500 to Operation Threshold and $2,500 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, both in Waterloo.
Staff with governmental bodies are not allowed to make gifts to private, nonprofit corporations under the Iowa Constitution, according to the report. Auditors cited the questionable disbursements of city funds may not meet the definition of “serving a public purpose.”
But the City Council and City Clerk DeAnne Kobliska believe the donations do serve a public purpose. This year the council approved a resolution to continue to donate funds to the Waterloo organizations because of the city’s status as a low-to-moderate income community.
“The council, even though they will receive an audit comment, has continued to support these programs as they believe it is important to our community and it does fit the community’s public purpose,” Kobliska said.
Operation Threshold provides education and services to help people meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. About 2,000 Evansdale residents utilize the services each year, Kobliska said. About 80 families in Evansdale are served by The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley. The city’s donation helps provide snacks and programs for youths in the community.
Auditors noted the report was intended only to provide recommendations to the city on improving its processes, and they recommended the city should seek reimbursement of the amounts donated. The city will not ask for the funds back, Kobliska said.
Also cited was a gift from the city to former police chief Jeff Jensen of his service weapon upon retirement in September 2019, which also doesn’t meet public purpose requirements, according to the report. The decision to give Jensen his weapon after a 28-year career with the Evansdale Police Department was the result of a unanimous City Council vote.
“They all five have to agree to do so. It’s not just one person making this decision,” Kobliska said, noting the audit has never mentioned this in the past. It has been standard procedure in Evansdale to give officers their weapon as part of their retirement.
The full report is available on The Courier’s website at wcfcourier.com.