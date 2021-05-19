Evansdale officials unconcerned with audit's questions about donations, gifts

EVANSDALE – An examination of finances by the state auditor’s office questions gifts the city made to charities and a retiring employee.

A report released May 11 shows the Iowa auditor’s office investigated Evansdale’s policies and procedures from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. During that fiscal year the city donated $2,500 to Operation Threshold and $2,500 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, both in Waterloo.

Staff with governmental bodies are not allowed to make gifts to private, nonprofit corporations under the Iowa Constitution, according to the report. Auditors cited the questionable disbursements of city funds may not meet the definition of “serving a public purpose.”

But the City Council and City Clerk DeAnne Kobliska believe the donations do serve a public purpose. This year the council approved a resolution to continue to donate funds to the Waterloo organizations because of the city’s status as a low-to-moderate income community.

“The council, even though they will receive an audit comment, has continued to support these programs as they believe it is important to our community and it does fit the community’s public purpose,” Kobliska said.

