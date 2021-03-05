Evansdale names Ward 4 councilperson, sets property tax rate

EVANSDALE – The City Council avoided a special election by naming a fifth member after a whirlwind of nominations at its meeting Tuesday night.

Library board member Kristi Osborne, an account specialist with Farm Credit Services of America, was appointed Ward 4 councilor in a 3-1 vote.

Justin Smock, vice president of the Evansdale Fire Department, and Jeff O’Brien, who serves on the board of variance, also were candidates for the Ward 4 seat. Smock and O’Brien each were nominated, but both received split 2-2 votes.

At-large Councilperson Lynn Bender nominated Osborne after seconding a nomination for Smock.

“I actually thought she seemed like a phenomenal candidate who’s serving on the library board. She seemed like she has a super open mind, truly cares about the community and will make decisions based on what the citizens want and not vote based on her own feelings about people or her own special interests,” Bender said.

The council also approved the property tax rate for the next fiscal year at the same level as the current year.

