Evansdale names Ward 4 councilperson, sets property tax rate

EVANSDALE – The City Council avoided a special election by naming a fifth member after a whirlwind of nominations at its meeting Tuesday night.
Library board member Kristi Osborne, an account specialist with Farm Credit Services of America, was appointed Ward 4 councilor in a 3-1 vote.
Justin Smock, vice president of the Evansdale Fire Department, and Jeff O’Brien, who serves on the board of variance, also were candidates for the Ward 4 seat. Smock and O’Brien each were nominated, but both received split 2-2 votes.
At-large Councilperson Lynn Bender nominated Osborne after seconding a nomination for Smock.
“I actually thought she seemed like a phenomenal candidate who’s serving on the library board. She seemed like she has a super open mind, truly cares about the community and will make decisions based on what the citizens want and not vote based on her own feelings about people or her own special interests,” Bender said.
The council also approved the property tax rate for the next fiscal year at the same level as the current year.
Members unanimously approved the maximum levy rate of $7.95 per $1,000 of property value at Tuesday night’s public hearing at City Hall. It is the highest amount the city can approve for property tax collections for the upcoming fiscal year budget.
“I want to take a minute to commend all the department heads and (City Clerk) DeAnne (Kobliska) for working on this budget and keeping the levy rates the same two years in a row. There’s not many communities around that can do that,” said Ward 3 Councilman Steve Seible.
A public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, is set for 6 p.m. March 16 in the Evansdale Council Chambers.
The council also approved preliminary plans for the Eagles’ Landing development project near Evansdale Drive and Interstate 380/U.S. Highway 20. Bolton & Menk will prepare final plans and advertise for bids for phase I of the infrastructure project. A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. April 6 at City Hall.
Thunder Thursdays at Lofty’s Lounge, 3480 Lafayette Road, got the green light for a weekly bike night and car show event from June 3 to Oct. 14. Sippel Avenue to Brovan Boulevard will be closed during the event from 6 to 10 p.m.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the annual parade for Pony Express Riders of Iowa at the intersection of Lafayette and Evans roads for 3 p.m. April 2.
- Approved purchase of a computer for council at a cost around $2,600.
- Tabled di
- scussion on a 28E agreement with Elk Run Heights, Dunkerton, Gilbertville, and Jesup for sewer cleaning services.
- Approved Public Works to repair Bobcat snowblower for $1,233.