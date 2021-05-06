Evansdale eyes garbage, recycling service providers

EVANSDALE – Evansdale residents will see a change in their recycling and garbage services this summer. Whether the fees go up or down depends on which company the city chooses.
Evansdale’s contract with Black Hawk Waste Disposal in Waterloo expires June 30, and the city sought bids for a new three-year contract. Currently residents receive carts from the city, but officials are requesting the next contract include managing the carts. Currently residents pay $12.48 per month.
Representatives from three companies made their case at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
Blane Benham with Black Hawk Waste said the company has been in business since 1978 and has been serving Evansdale for about 20 years. The company’s bid includes charging $12.12 per account per month for three years.
“We’re probably the biggest hauler in the area, and we have our own recycling facility,” Benham said.
Alex Tungland with Rite Environmental of Waterloo submitted the lowest initial bid of $11.75 for the first year. Prices then would increase by 40 cents each year, with a total cost of $12.15 the second year and $12.55 the third year.
He said the company began in 2011 and has grown “astronomically.” The company handles residential garbage and recycling for Janesville and Grundy Center as well as drop-off sites in Waterloo.
“We have the operational capacity to take on the city of Evansdale,” he said.
Matt Pivit with Republic Services, a nationwide company that serves Waterloo, had the highest bid of $13.55 per month for new customers, with an increase of 47 cents the second year, to $14.02, and 49 cents the third year, $14.51.
“We are the best at what we do,” Pivit said, noting the company has a mobile app. “I’m rarely the low bidder. … Our oldest truck in the Cedar Valley is a 2020.”
Council will vote on the matter May 18.
The council also passed a request to overly Fox Avenue and the City Hall parking lot for $45,080 in a 3-1 vote.
Councilman Steve Seible dissented, and Charles Beam was absent.
Seible said he didn’t feel the council should be responsible for replacing the rough section of Fox Avenue because there have been many services in that area that have had to cut into the ground and replace the surface with patches. Council agreed it was one of the roughest sections of road in town.
“I can’t support the Fox project, but I will support the City Hall project,” Seible said.
Public Works Director Chris Schares said 75% of Fox Avenue is patchwork.
Council member Kristi Osborne asked why the city is not replacing all of Fox Avenue from Gilbert to Central avenues. Schares responded that the cost for the whole street was not in the budget.
Evansdale Police Chief Michael Dean presented officer Randy Weber, former Evansdale police chief, with an award for serving 36 years in the community.
“It’s been a good city to work for and live in and raise a family in. I appreciate it,” Weber said, noting the site of City Hall used to be the town’s police department.
In other business, the council approved:
- A request to close streets and supply traffic control for the Rolling Car Show Parade on Sept. 11.
- Payment of $61,831 to Lodge Construction for the Lake Shore Place drainage project.
- Entering a 28E agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation.
- Payment of $13,541 to Electric Pump for the Michigan Lift Station.