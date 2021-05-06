Evansdale eyes garbage, recycling service providers

EVANSDALE – Evansdale residents will see a change in their recycling and garbage services this summer. Whether the fees go up or down depends on which company the city chooses.

Evansdale’s contract with Black Hawk Waste Disposal in Waterloo expires June 30, and the city sought bids for a new three-year contract. Currently residents receive carts from the city, but officials are requesting the next contract include managing the carts. Currently residents pay $12.48 per month.

Representatives from three companies made their case at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

Blane Benham with Black Hawk Waste said the company has been in business since 1978 and has been serving Evansdale for about 20 years. The company’s bid includes charging $12.12 per account per month for three years.

“We’re probably the biggest hauler in the area, and we have our own recycling facility,” Benham said.

Alex Tungland with Rite Environmental of Waterloo submitted the lowest initial bid of $11.75 for the first year. Prices then would increase by 40 cents each year, with a total cost of $12.15 the second year and $12.55 the third year.