EVANSDALE – Evansdale’s longtime mayor has been unseated.
Troy Beatty, 40, with 758 unofficial votes, unseated Doug Faas, who only garnered 270 unofficial votes.
“We’re going to be able to make the changes our community wants,” Beatty said. “I’m excited for what I can do with the community.”
Beatty celebrated his win with his supporters at The OP in Evansdale.
“The turnout down here at the OP shows me I’m doing the right thing at the right time,” he said.
First on his agenda is moving forward with joining Waterloo’s sewer treatment plant instead of building new and redirecting future repair plans for Lafayette Road.
“This is why I ran. Our current mayor was disconnected from his community. He refused to accept that,” Beatty said.
Beatty was the spokesperson for a group appealing to a state board to reverse Evansdale’s 22% tax increase this year. Though he only succeeded in getting a portion of the increase reversed, Beatty said people encouraged him to run for Faas’ job after that, according to Courier archives. So he gave up a six-figure salary with Amazon Logistics in Oklahoma City to return to Evansdale and make running for mayor his full-time job.
“He didn’t accept feedback from the citizens, and this is the result you get,” Beatty said.
Faas was unavailable for comment.
Charles Bean, with 135 unofficial results, won Evansdale Ward 1 against Dottie Wear with 117 unofficial votes. Incumbent Steven Seible came in on top with 104 unofficial votes against Jeff Dawson, 52 votes, Jackie Wilson, 41 votes, and Benjamin Hovey, 22 votes.
