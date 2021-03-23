Evansdale council tables wastewater discussion, approves budget

EVANSDALE – City Council members again tabled discussion on the city’s wastewater treatment plant last week. The long-awaited decision on how the city will move forward with its failing wastewater treatment plant will again be debated by council members at 6 p.m. April 6 at Evansdale City Hall.
In recent months, the city has been eyeing the possibility of connecting to nearby Waterloo’s wastewater plant.
Officials have estimated a cost of $8.4 million if Evansdale were to send its waste to Waterloo for treatment and disposal. The city’s other options include making improvements to the current plant at 1212 River Forest Road at an estimated cost of $10.9 million, or building a new site in Evansdale for more than $14 million.
Councilmen Steve Seible and Charles Beam said they have mainly heard opposition to connecting to Waterloo’s plant.
Tom Nichols, chair of the Evansdale parks and rec department, said the council has not been communicating well with residents.
“With this amount of money you’re looking at spending, and the route that you want to take, you need to get your message out there, whether that’s public meetings at the fire station, or whatever, and advertise it. … That’s the only way you’re going to sell this if you want to go a certain way,” Nichols said.
Mayor Dick Dewater reminded everyone the council has been discussing its options for two years. He said former Mayor Troy Beatty ran a “strong” campaign with the notion that a majority of the residents wanted to connect with Waterloo.
“If he would have been pursuing either one of the other two, that’s where I would have devoted my energy,” Dewater said.
The council agreed to have a representative from McClure Engineering, the firm hired to study options to comply with state and federal requirements, discuss the matter at a public meeting in April.
In other business, the council:
- Hired PeopleService of Omaha, Neb., to operate and maintain wastewater facilities.
- Approved a request to replace a garage door in the amount of $6,598 at the Community Response Center.
- Approved a request to amend the original agreement with WHKS & Co. in the amount of $1,700 for electrical updates at Deerwood Campground.
- Approved the $9.8 million budget.