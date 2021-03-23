Evansdale council tables wastewater discussion, approves budget

EVANSDALE – City Council members again tabled discussion on the city’s wastewater treatment plant last week. The long-awaited decision on how the city will move forward with its failing wastewater treatment plant will again be debated by council members at 6 p.m. April 6 at Evansdale City Hall.

In recent months, the city has been eyeing the possibility of connecting to nearby Waterloo’s wastewater plant.

Officials have estimated a cost of $8.4 million if Evansdale were to send its waste to Waterloo for treatment and disposal. The city’s other options include making improvements to the current plant at 1212 River Forest Road at an estimated cost of $10.9 million, or building a new site in Evansdale for more than $14 million.

Councilmen Steve Seible and Charles Beam said they have mainly heard opposition to connecting to Waterloo’s plant.

Tom Nichols, chair of the Evansdale parks and rec department, said the council has not been communicating well with residents.

