Evansdale council prepares for RAGBRAI

EVANSDALE – The City Council gave the green light to close a popular thoroughfare during RAGBRAI this summer.

Lafayette Road will be closed Thursday, July 29, as thousands of bicyclists are scheduled to pass through Evansdale after staying overnight in Waterloo on Wednesday, July 28.

Councilmembers further debated the best type of signage to use to promote the city during the RAGBRAI event. On April 6, the council approved spending $2,500 on promotional items, including a sign, port-o-potties, a Dumpster and other related items. The funds were budgeted for fiscal year 2021.

The council ultimately decided to do further research on different types of signs and the best location for one before making a decision.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An electronic sign or a vertical sign similar to the one at Deerwood Park were suggested. Councilman Steve Seible said he’d like more information about the costs of repair and installation if they chose an electronic sign.

“I think we could spend our money more prudently on things that we have pending in the city,” he said. “I think you’ll all be shocked if you checked (the price).”