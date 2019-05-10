EVANSDALE — Residents who appealed the city budget saved the typical Evansdale homeowner about $23 in property taxes next year.
The Iowa State Appeal Board voted Wednesday to cut about $50,000 from the city’s property tax askings after a group of residents formally protested the original $220,000 tax hike adopted by the Evansdale City Council.
While the original budget boosted the city’s property tax rate from $8.10 to $9.71 per $1,000 of value, the board’s decision lowered the rate to about $9.31.
The owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000, who would have seen the city’s share of their September tax bill jump from $450 to $552 under the original budget, will now pay $530.
“I didn’t expect we’d get everything we wanted but I was hoping for at least half,” said Troy Beatty, a spokesman for the 170 residents who signed a petition appealing the budget.
“Still, I think it’s a win for everybody,” he added. “The nice part is it showed the citizens can make a difference and started the ball rolling for people being able to stand up and start asking questions.”
While some residents remain unhappy with the size of the tax increase, Beatty said they will “have a chance to hold (the city) accountable in November,” when elections are scheduled.
The State Appeal Board actually sided with the city on most of the concerns raised by the petitioners, finding salary increases, park improvements and equipment purchases were justified.
But the board removed $50,000 the city placed in four escrow accounts to begin saving for projects on the horizon. While the panel agreed escrow accounts can be useful, it noted the city failed to have a plan in place for those dollars.
“I’m surprised they touched on that, but I understand because we didn’t have a formalized capital improvement plan,” said Mayor Doug Faas. “We were actually trying to avoid what happened this year by planning for the future.”
Faas noted the city had to tap into its reserves for more than $100,000 to cover flood repairs and other unexpected issues not included in the budget.
Faas said he is reaching out to department heads and commissions to begin developing a formal capital improvements program now, which would be presented to the City Council for approval.
Meanwhile, Faas said the city will “absolutely come into compliance” with the State Appeal Board’s decision.
