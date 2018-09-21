DES MOINES — The state’s government ethics board on Thursday dismissed two complaints against Gov. Kim Reynolds’ reporting of flights on private jets provided by donors.
One of the complaints against Reynolds, the state’s Republican governor, was brought by Gary Dickey, a Des Moines attorney and former staff member for former Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack.
Reynolds has reported nine flights as “in-kind” donations, a term used to describe services offered to candidates in lieu of a simple monetary donation.
Reynolds recently has come under scrutiny for accepting flights on private jets from business leaders with business before the state: a casino owner and an executive from a company that processes worker’s compensation claims for state employees.
The ethics board on Thursday ruled that accepting the flights as in-kind donations is permissible under state campaign finance laws, and rejected a specific complaint from Dickey that the Reynolds campaign undervalued the flight to Memphis, Tenn., for the Iowa State University football team’s bowl game in December.
The Reynolds campaign reported an in-kind donation for $2,880 from David North, of Bellevue, president and CEO of Sedgwick, Inc. The figure was calculated by the company’s legal counsel, North told The Associated Press.
Megan Tooker, the board’s legal counsel, said Iowa law states the contributor is to provide fair-market value to the campaign, that the campaign is not required to verify that figure, and that federal law has strict tax rules about reimbursements.
“So I don’t think it’s unreasonable for either the board or the campaign to assume that those flights are being properly paid for in the case of a corporate owner,” Tooker said.
After the board’s ruling, Dickey said he maintains the Reynolds campaign undervalued the flight to Memphis by at least half. He said he thinks Sedgwick reported how much the flight cost the company, but state law requires the campaign to report fair-market value. Dickey said in his research the lowest bid he could find was $2,800 per seat.
Reynolds attended the game with her husband and two other family members.
“The fair-market value would be how much it costs per seat for an individual to fly charter on a Gulfstream G200 (private jet) from Des Moines to Memphis, Tennessee,” Dickey said. “And I have to tell you, if it’s $1,400 per seat there’s going to be a lot of Iowa State fans that would want to get on that jet and go to the Liberty Bowl with the governor. I’ve yet to find a charter service that provides that affordable of transportation.”
Dickey said he will consider the board’s ruling and whether to appeal the ruling or file a subsequent complaint with more details and legal analysis.
