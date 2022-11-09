Estimated $21.8M Cedar Falls Main Street reconstruction plans move forward

CEDAR FALLS — Plans to reconstruct Main Street are moving forward.

The City Council voted 4-2 Monday to approve the estimated $21.8 million project from Sixth Street to nearly University Avenue. Councilors Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr dissented. Councilor Simon Harding was absent.

The council will next consider awarding the construction contracts. Work would begin in the spring and end in 2025.

A primary component is Main Street going from a four- to a three-lane corridor, with travel lanes in each direction plus a center turn lane.

Additionally, the signalized intersections at 12th and 18th streets and Seerley Boulevard will be converted into single-lane roundabouts, and six-foot bike lanes will be added on both sides of the street.

The city will finance the project using general obligation bonds and local option sales tax revenues as well as funds allotted from the federal American Rescue Plan, Cedar Falls Utilities, tax increment financing, and its street construction and stormwater funds. It will receive up to $3.4 million through two grants from the Department of Transportation as well.

The city’s engineers have worked with Foth Engineering throughout the development of the plans, held multiple public information meetings and facilitated previous council discussions. Right of way and easement agreements were acquired from landowners during the year.

Engineers presented a video to councilors that drove home additional significant pieces of the project and what’s believed to be the benefits of the city’s substantial investment.

The traffic signal will be replaced at Sixth Street, a “gateway” feature near Seventh Street will be added, a Seerley Boulevard roundabout island will have a campanile-inspired clock tower feature, and landscaping and streetscaping will be seen throughout the corridor.

Along with the new pavement, bus stops will be improved, and sidewalks will be replaced. The sanitary sewer, water main utilities, and storm sewer infrastructure — more than 100 years old — also will be rehabilitated. “Bump-outs” in the roadway between Sixth and 12th street will accommodate additional parking.

The video stated the future roadway was designed to improve pavement conditions, lower ongoing upkeep and operational costs, enhance safety for all modes of transportation, improve traffic flow, enhance bicycle and pedestrian mobility and support economic growth and revitalization.

“We’re planning for the future, and whether you bike or don’t bike, or walk or don’t walk, we’re planning for the future citizens of our community,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn.

But it wasn’t supported by all the councilors.

Sires said that “$21 million is a tremendous amount of money right now, and it’d be nice to maybe push that over to someplace else that was a little more needed.”

DeBuhr said she doesn’t “question whether reconstruction is needed.” But, after the meeting, she said she doesn’t think the majority of the public wants single lanes in each direction and the roundabouts. She also questions whether the design leads to an overall safer corridor.

The stamp of approval also didn’t come without 40 minutes of additional discussion, questions and a councilor’s attempt for referral for future consideration of a roundabout at the Sixth Street intersection. He also proposed having a discussion about closing off of the eastern portion of Sixth Street between the library and bank.

Resident Rick Sharp kicked off the dialogue, though, by asking why a roundabout at the intersection of University Avenue and Main Street wasn’t considered.

Administrator Ron Gaines replied that it will be considered and may ultimately be brought forward as an option when the intersection is in line to be reconstructed and the pavement is failing.

Sires and deBuhr brought up the possibility of the city at some point reverting back to the four lane roadway, and public works officials said it’d be possible, but the bike lanes would have to be removed since the roadway isn’t being significantly widened as part of the project.

Engineers also would have to figure out how to merge the two lanes in each direction into the single-lane roundabouts.

The bulk of the discussion was about Councilor Daryl Kruse’s referral for committee discussion on a future cost-benefit analysis of turning the Sixth Street intersection into a three-leg roundabout and closing off the eastern portion of Sixth Street between the library and bank.

“I see a lot of positives about it,” he said. Referencing previous projections of $2.9 million in user cost savings, Kruse suggested that “potentially” less right-of-way would be needed with no loss of parking – maybe even a gain – and little difference in construction cost compared to a new traffic signal.

The discussion was a continuation of the one in January when the council ultimately voted 6-1 to keep the signalized intersection after considering a four-legged roundabout. Kruse opposed it.

Aaron Moniza, a Foth senior engineer, said the roundabout – no matter three or four legs – will result in parking and right of way impacts and seemingly negligible gains on parking by closing the road.

“In essence, I think – to try to move this along for everyone – I think the case is pretty much almost the same case we made back in the previous meetings,” Moniza pointed out.

The referral for additional discussion failed in a 3-3 vote with deBuhr, Sires and Dunn opposing it.

“Goodness knows, I love a roundabout,” said Dunn. “I would put one in my driveway if I could. But my concern is that we’re rehashing stuff that’s already been hashed out previously and I’m concerned with the amount of time that it takes for our staff and just not moving forward.”