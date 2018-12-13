CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Joni Ernst often sides with President Donald Trump, but the Iowa Republican is not going along with him on the potential shutdown of the federal government at the end of next week.
“I would not be proud to shut down the government,” Ernst said Thursday. “I think we all in Congress strive not to shut down the government. I think that would be very detrimental to our federal agencies and the various activities that they support.”
In a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders earlier this week, Trump said he would be proud to shut down the federal government if he does not get funding for a wall at the United States’ border with Mexico. “Build the wall” was a signature issue — and one of Trump’s best applause lines — throughout the 2016 presidential campaign. He promised voters Mexico would pay for the wall.
Like many congressional Republicans, Ernst has been less enthusiastic about building the wall. She shares the president’s concern about border security despite her reluctance to shut down the federal government if Congress does not approve the $5 billion Trump is demanding in 2019. Democrats have indicated they are willing to spend $1.3 billion on border security such as fencing.
“We do need to secure the border,” Ernst said during a conference call with reporters. “I do support the president in those efforts. We need to make sure that we’re working and finding a way ahead to ensure that we’re protecting homeland and securing the border.”
Ernst hasn’t given up on meeting the Dec. 21 deadline Congress faces for funding the government.
“I’m always an optimist, and I hope we can find a way forward, working between the House and the Senate to find a plan that will work for Republicans and Democrats,” she said. “It’s going to take us a bit of time here, but we’re going to push through and, hopefully, we do not see a government shutdown.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.