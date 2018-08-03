Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — Sen. Joni Ernst plans on two stops in the area next week as part of her 99-county tour.

She will be at Grundy Center High School, 1301 12th St., at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. She will stop at Independence High School, 700 20th Ave. S.W., Independence, at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The meetings are open to the public.

