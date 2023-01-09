Ernst to hold town hall meeting Wednesday in Independence

INDEPENDENCE — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will host a 12:30 p.m. town hall meeting Wednesday at the Independence Public Library, 805 E. First St.
The Iowa Republican wants to hear from Buchanan County constituents about the issues most important to them. This town hall meeting is open to the public.
