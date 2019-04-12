DES MOINES — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who will be up for re-election in 2020, is reporting $2.8 million cash on hand after raising $1.7 million in the first quarter of this year.
That is the largest first-quarter fundraising total in an off-year election cycle in Iowa, according to the Ernst campaign.
“Joni Ernst is well-positioned to kick off the year,” said senior adviser Brook Ramlet.
The Iowa Republican showed contributions from every county. More than 43 percent of donations were from first-time donors and about 88 percent were small-dollar donations.
“Iowans know they have a proven, effective voice with Joni fighting for them in Washington and her substantial first quarter numbers reiterate their solid support,” Ramlet said.
Overall, Ernst raised $2.3 million across all of her committees.
At this time, Ernst does not have a challenger. This is the first time she has faced reelection after defeating Democrat Bruce Braley in 2014 to claim the six-year term.
Joni ran with the slogan she’s was going to Washington to “make em squeal “.....but I see instead she gets to Washington and falls in line with the political status quo. I bet if you watch Finkenauer it will be the same. These politicians run on the premise they can make changes and do great things for Iowa, when in reality they get to Washington and fall in line with party affiliations and worry most about being re-elected. It’s a shame these politicians can run on so many promises that they have no intentions or no way of actually fulfilling and citizens buy into it. Term limits......
