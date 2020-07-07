Ernst launches first TV ad as another poll shows tight Iowa Senate race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In her first television ad of the 2020 campaign, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst warns of too much reliance on China, saying “saving America starts with Made in America.”

At the same time, national interest groups that have endorsed her Democratic challenger released a poll Monday showing a tight race between Ernst and Theresa Greenfield. The poll conducted for End Citizens United and Let America Vote shows Greenfield ahead 49% to 47%, which is within the poll’s 3.46% margin of error. The groups also say the poll findings show Ernst’s support from corporate interest groups will be fertile ground for Greenfield to defeat Ernst.

Ernst’s ad, “All Over,” highlights her experience as a battalion commander and military logistics expert who led convoys through Kuwait and Iraq to keep United States troops supplied.

“We drove our trucks all over Baghdad, through terror cells and IEDs, but we kept the supply chain going because American lives counted on it,” the 23-year veteran of the Iowa National Guard and first female combat veteran elected to the Senate says in the ad.

Today, the U.S. faces another threat — reliance on China “for far too much, from technology to medicine,” Ernst says. “So I’m fighting to bring it home ... because saving America starts with Made in America.”