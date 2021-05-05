Ernst, in Independence, touts military justice act, talks mental health

It would also mandate independent military prosecutors for sexual assault and domestic violence cases. Currently, unit commanders decide which allegations to prosecute, which has resulted in a fraction of cases resulting in convictions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m praying we have it done this year through the NDAA and get it implemented right away,” Ernst said.

The senator made her comments after touring Full Circle Services, which helps clients in the areas of mental and behavioral health. It recently moved to a new location.

“This is a site that is needed and capabilities that are needed in this community,” she said. “We have to destigmatize the mental health issue and just encourage people to seek services when they need to reach out.”

Cody Brickman, executive director at Full Circle, told Ernst his business hasn’t utilized telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic because “in-person is what people want.” But he asked her to “keep the telehealth doors open” as an option, which she agreed was needed.

He’s been surprised to see an increased number of school-aged children needing his services, and noted Full Circle is now working with area school districts to help.