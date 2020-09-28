Ernst, Greenfield trade criticism in heated Senate debate

JOHNSTON — The intensity regularly matched the stakes during the first debate in Iowa’s competitive U.S. Senate race.
Joni Ernst, a first-term incumbent Republican, and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield debated for the first time Monday night at Iowa PBS studios.
Three polls published last week showed the race in a dead heat, with Greenfield leading by narrow margins, all within the polls’ margins for error. The contest could help decide whether Republicans or Democrats emerge from the Nov. 3 election with a Senate majority.
Both Ernst and Greenfield regularly ignored questions to make prepared points and repeated talked over one another, at one point drawing moderator David Yepsen to ask if they believed they were acting like U.S. senators.
When Greenfield criticized Ernst for accepting millions of dollars in so-called dark money — so labeled because it comes from groups that are not required to reveal donors — Ernst fired back that Greenfield has done the same.
Greenfield has pledged to not take any donations from corporate political organizations. She has stayed true to that pledge, but has accepted contributions from corporate individuals, and benefits from advertising by outside liberal groups who do not disclose their donors.
“While she is talking about dark money, on one hand she’s saying, ‘Oh, we’re not going to have dark money in this campaign,’ she’s got the other hand behind her saying, ‘Please hand me some dark money,’” Ernst said. “So while she says, ‘I’m going to go to the United States Senate and get rid of dark money spending,’ what she’s saying on the campaign right now is, ‘Give it to me please. Bring in the dark money.’”
When Ernst accused Greenfield of calling police officers racist, Greenfield interrupted before Ernst could finish the comment. Ernst was alluding to a comment by Greenfield that there is racism in all of the country’s systems, including policing. Ernst alleged Greenfield’s comments meant Greenfield believes Iowa police officers are racist.
“We have systemic racism in all of our systems, and have for generations, including our policing system. But that is not saying that our police officers are racist,” Greenfield said.
Ernst throughout the debate attempted to tie Greenfield to policies supported by some in her party but not by Greenfield herself — like Medicare-for-all, expanding the U.S. Supreme Court, or free tuition for all college students. Greenfield reiterated that she does not support any of those proposals.
Greenfield answered a question about tax policy by criticizing Ernst on health care, and responded to a question about a federal mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic by criticizing Ernst and federal lawmakers for not producing another relief package.
On health care, Greenfield said she supports expanding the Affordable Care Act by introducing a public option.
“I’ve been very clear that I don’t support Medicare-for-all, but I do support strengthening and enhancing the Affordable Care Act, making sure that everyone has affordable health care,” Greenfield said.
Ernst defended her votes to repeal the law. She said she supports health care plans in which the federal government serves as a “backstop” to ensure the most vulnerable are covered.
“Making sure that the federal government is caring for those (people with pre-existing conditions) and providing equal access to health care products, making sure that they are affordable, that should be the federal government’s role,” Ernst said.
A former county auditor and state legislator, Ernst was first elected in an open-seat race in 2014 after the retirement of longtime Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin.
A former real estate executive, Greenfield in 2018 ran for Congress in Iowa’s 3rd District before her campaign was disqualified when it was discovered a staffer submitted false signatures Greenfield’s nominating papers.
