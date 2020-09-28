Ernst, Greenfield trade criticism in heated Senate debate

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON — The intensity regularly matched the stakes during the first debate in Iowa’s competitive U.S. Senate race.

Joni Ernst, a first-term incumbent Republican, and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield debated for the first time Monday night at Iowa PBS studios.

Three polls published last week showed the race in a dead heat, with Greenfield leading by narrow margins, all within the polls’ margins for error. The contest could help decide whether Republicans or Democrats emerge from the Nov. 3 election with a Senate majority.

Both Ernst and Greenfield regularly ignored questions to make prepared points and repeated talked over one another, at one point drawing moderator David Yepsen to ask if they believed they were acting like U.S. senators.

When Greenfield criticized Ernst for accepting millions of dollars in so-called dark money — so labeled because it comes from groups that are not required to reveal donors — Ernst fired back that Greenfield has done the same.

Greenfield has pledged to not take any donations from corporate political organizations. She has stayed true to that pledge, but has accepted contributions from corporate individuals, and benefits from advertising by outside liberal groups who do not disclose their donors.