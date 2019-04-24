WATERLOO -- Presidential candidate Eric Swalwell is making his first visit to Northeast Iowa since announcing his candidacy.
Swalwell announced his plan to run on April 6. He will address the Buchanan County Democratic Sustaining Fund Banquet on Friday, April 26. and speak at 5 p.m.
The banquest will be held at Wolfey's Wapsi Outback at 101 Water St. S.
Black Hawk County Chairperson Vikki Brown is Swalwell's Iowa campaign chairperson.
Swalwell is a California Representative and has made several appearances in the Cedar Valley area prior to his presidential announcement.
