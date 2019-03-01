WATERLOO — California Congressman Eric Swalwell is returning to Waterloo on Sunday to rally for Eric Giddens, the Democratic candidate for Senate District 30’s special election.
Swalwell, 38, is California’s 15th Congressional District representative and campaigned for local candidates in Waterloo during the 2018 election.
He has thrown in his hat for the presidential 2020 race and announced his intentions in November 2018.
The rally will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Black Hawk County Democrats headquarters at, 307 E. Fourth St.
