WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who was born in Sac City, Iowa, is ending his presidential bid, becoming the first candidate in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary to exit the campaign.
Swalwell announced his decision Monday.
Vikki Brown, Black Hawk County Democratic chairperson, is the chairwoman of Swalwell's Iowa campaign.
"I'm really proud of the work he did while he was here in Iowa and across the nation, for that matter," Brown said.
Swalwell's campaign focused on bringing gun violence to Democratic policy discussions.
"I really saw a pragmatic, passionate, smart, young leader with a bright future," Brown said. "I still remain a supporter of Eric's and I look forward to seeing some good important work he's going to keep doing in Congress."
Swalwell announced his candidacy on April 8.
He had signaled that he would consider bowing out of the presidential race if he was in danger of missing the cutoff for the next nationally televised Democratic debate, which is based on separate polling and donor qualifications.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock missed the threshold for last month's debate but was ahead of Swalwell in the competition for this month's televised Democratic face-off before the four-term California congressman exited the primary.
If Swalwell seeks another term in Congress, he already has a challenger ahead of next year's election in his liberal-leaning district: Democrat Aisha Wahab, a city councilwoman in Hayward.
