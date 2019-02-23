WATERLOO -- After three rounds of ballots, Eric Giddens was chosen Saturday by the Black Hawk County Democratic Central Committee to be the Democratic candidate for the vacant Iowa Senate District 30 seat recently held by Sen. Jeff Danielson.
The committee met in a special convention Saturday morning in downtown Waterloo. District 30 covers Cedar Falls, Hudson and portions of Waterloo.
Giddens, 45, of Cedar Falls, a program manager for the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa and a member of the Cedar Falls Board of Education, will run against a Republican and Libertarian candidate during a special election to be held March 19. Danielson suddenly resigned from the position earlier this month. He announced Friday he has accepted a position as American Wind Energy Association's central region director.
Giddens beat five other potential candidates for the nomination, including John Berry, director of Tri-County Head Start who announced he was running Friday, but failed to be nominated during the convention. He also did not attend the event.
The other nominees were Tom Ralston, Amy Petersen and Sasha Wolhpart.
"We're all going to get behind Eric," Wolhpart said.
Iowa Democratic Chairperson Troy Price called the convention to order around 10:20 a.m. and a candidate was selected before noon. Each candidate spoke.
"I'm ready to get to work on day one," Giddens said."We have to hold this seat and I'm the person that can do it."
Former House Rep. Walt Rogers of Cedar Falls has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for the seat.
Eric will be a worthy successor to Jeff Danielson. Eric listens, he understands the issues, and is a problem solver. He brings experience and a deep understanding of environmental issues and education issues.
