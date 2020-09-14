EPA sides with farmers on ethanol, rejects refinery waivers

“I applaud President Trump for keeping his word and supporting our farmers and biofuel producers,” Grassley said in a statement.

Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer agreed the EPA decision will help Iowa farmers but called out the Trump administration for approving previous waivers that removed 4 billion gallons of ethanol from production and waiting “until 50 days before an election to finally take even this modest action.”

A petroleum industry group response was critical of EPA and Trump.

“The notion that this administration is ‘following the rule of law’ through its latest betrayal of U.S. refinery workers is laughable,” said Chet Thompson, CEO of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, a trade group for producers of fuel and petrochemicals used in many products.

While maintaining the ethanol production levels, the EPA decision also is likely to bring an end to the small refinery exemptions that have plagued the ethanol industry. If the decision isn’t appealed or if it is upheld on appeal, only a few small refineries would remain eligible for waivers, said Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, a trade group.

About 40% of the nation’s corn crop is used for ethanol, making such decisions critical for the economy of Iowa, the nation’s leading corn and ethanol producer. Many farmers who grow corn were early investors in the ethanol industry and have significant stakes in the industry.

