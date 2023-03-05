WATERLOO — The Enhance Iowa Board awarded a Community Attraction and Tourism grant totaling $1 million to improve Gates and Byrnes parks.

With the grant, the city’s leisure services have secured $15.5 million for the project. The estimated total for the project is $17.5 million.

“We appreciate the Enhance Iowa Board’s financial commitment to a project enhancing two of our city parks that thousands of residents utilize and enjoy every year for everything from recreation to family gatherings,” Mayor Quentin Hart said in a news release.

The Enhance Iowa Program provides financial incentives to communities for the construction of recreational, cultural, educational or entertainment facilities that enhance the quality of life in Iowa.

