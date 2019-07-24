WATERLOO — Black Hawk County may seek help from private contractors to help its gravel road system recover from a brutal year of weather damage.
County Engineer Cathy Nicholas asked the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday for permission to overspend her budget by an estimated $185,000 this fiscal year for a list of contractual road repairs.
Excessive rainfall over the past year coupled with a bitterly cold winter led gravel and sealcoated roads throughout the county and state to become extremely soft and pocked with frost boils, which left them at times impassable.
“We are much better off than we were in March and April,” Nicholas said. “However … we are still seeing soft spots, frost boils, black patches of dirt coming up out of the county road system.
“We are repairing those as best we can, however we do feel we are going to be going into … the winter with some of these still on the roads,” she added.
Despite having employees working overtime to repair the damage, Nicholas said the county is well behind its annual goal to have each of the nine motor grader districts place new rock on 20 miles of roads.
Nicholas wants to spend an estimated $55,000 to have private contractors place rock in four of the grader districts, while county crews focus on the rest, with a new target of putting 15 miles of rock down in each district this year.
“We are not able to place 15 miles of mile rock ourselves; we just don’t have enough time left in the season before winter hits us,” she said. “If we don’t hire contract rock haulers some districts will only get 10 miles of rock.”
The engineer’s proposal would also include $80,000 in unbudgeted expenses to pave a quarter mile of Watters Road from the Hudson city limits to Holmes Road. Black Hawk Creek overtops the road almost every year, destroying the surface.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve re-sealcoated that road 12 times out of the last 16 years,” Nicholas said. “I feel like maybe we should be doing something different to save money in the long run.”
The extra expenses also include $20,000 to fix a big frost boil on Symons Road so the county can sealcoat the road next year between Dunkerton and Mount Vernon roads; $25,000 to test drainage improvements on several gravel roads; and $5,000 for additional sealcoat road repairs.
Supervisor Chris Schwartz asked for all of those items to be placed on an upcoming board meeting agenda for consideration.
Supervisor Linda Laylin asked Nicholas to prioritize the projects.
“The rock hauling, from a resident’s perspective that’s probably where they’re looking to see improvements made,” she said. “(They’re) watching the roads carefully because they’re in such need.”
Board chairman Tom Little said he wasn’t concerned about the potential increased costs, noting the county is less than one month into the current fiscal year, but wanted Nicholas to consider offsetting the costs by reducing other areas of her budget.
“Obviously we know we had a rough winter,” he said. “We’re not the only county. They’re all dealing with the same situation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.