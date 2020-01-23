Engineer seeks more funds for Black Hawk County gravel roads

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Engineer Cathy Nicholas is seeking more funding next year for gravel road maintenance.
Nicholas told the county Board of Supervisors this week that changing weather patterns are taxing her department’s current budget for road rock and other programs to keep the secondary road system in good condition.
“I believe we need to start being more cognizant that we are probably in for wetter springs in the future,” Nicholas said. “That’s what the state climatologist is predicting for us, that we need to be better prepared.”
Record rainfall and bitterly cold temperatures last year combined to decimate unpaved roads in rural Black Hawk County and across many areas of Iowa. Frost boils and frost heave left certain gravel roads impassable, especially for larger vehicles.
“We are still recovering from the spring of last year, from the spring of 2019,” Nicholas said. “We may be in for more of these bad years so we need to start planning for that and thinking about that.”
Nicholas asked the supervisors last summer for permission to overspend her current budget by purchasing more gravel and hiring contract truckers to haul it to work sites. The supervisors also agreed to sealcoat portions of two problem roadways. The engineer’s overall budget request actually carries a $400,000 cut in property tax askings for the fiscal year starting July 1, in part due to fewer capital equipment purchases. But Nicholas is asking for more funding devoted to unpaved roads.
She asked the supervisors to boost the rock budget from $1 million to $1.3 million, noting she’s already spent $821,000 halfway through the current fiscal year.
She’s also seeking $160,000 for a project to install subdrains and a soil stabilization system on about one mile of Ansborough and Hammond avenues, which have heavy traffic due to large hog confinement facilities and need constant attention now.
The funding requests will be considered by the supervisors over the next two months as they put together the overall county budget, which must be approved by the end of March. Supervisor Tom Little voiced opposition to increasing the gravel road budgets unless Nicholas reduced other areas of her budget.
“You’ve got to do what you can afford,” he said. “I think it’s getting to a point where it’s getting too expensive.”
Little also voiced skepticism that winter and spring weather conditions will be as bad as they were in 2019. Part of the additional strain on rural roads is not related to weather, he added.
“You’ve got urban sprawl happening more that you didn’t have before,” he said. “You’ve got hog lots there that you didn’t have years ago, so you’ve got more traffic.”