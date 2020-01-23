Engineer seeks more funds for Black Hawk County gravel roads

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Engineer Cathy Nicholas is seeking more funding next year for gravel road maintenance.

Nicholas told the county Board of Supervisors this week that changing weather patterns are taxing her department’s current budget for road rock and other programs to keep the secondary road system in good condition.

“I believe we need to start being more cognizant that we are probably in for wetter springs in the future,” Nicholas said. “That’s what the state climatologist is predicting for us, that we need to be better prepared.”

Record rainfall and bitterly cold temperatures last year combined to decimate unpaved roads in rural Black Hawk County and across many areas of Iowa. Frost boils and frost heave left certain gravel roads impassable, especially for larger vehicles.

“We are still recovering from the spring of last year, from the spring of 2019,” Nicholas said. “We may be in for more of these bad years so we need to start planning for that and thinking about that.”