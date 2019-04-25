DES MOINES — The Republican-led Iowa Senate Wednesday sent Gov. Kim Reynolds legislation to improve rural Iowa while restricting the power of the Iowa attorney general to freely join national and federal lawsuits some viewed as politically motivated.
Senators voted 50-0 to approve the governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative aimed at improving housing stock and broadband across the state. Included in House File 772 was a $10 million one-time appropriation for workforce housing as part of a recovery package for communities affected by widespread spring flooding.
Passage came on a day members of the governor’s Flood Recovery Advisory Board, with U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-West Des Moines, in attendance at its first meeting, focused on the key need for housing as flood-ravaged parts of western Iowa face massive recovery efforts.
Along with flood aid, the bill increases the existing appropriation for workforce housing tax credits from $20 million to $25 million, with $10 million reserved for smaller communities.
It also sets new standards for rural broadband and updates 2014 service maps to reflect new installations.
“If we are going to be successful as a state, there needs to be growth and prosperity in every single corner of Iowa,” Reynolds said in a statement. “With the passage of today’s legislation, we are one step closer to achieving that goal.”
Senators voted 32-18 to approve a justice systems budget bill providing a $13 million increase for public safety, corrections, prosecutorial and other state services for a total general-fund outlay of $583.8 million for the 2020 fiscal year beginning July 1.
Included in Senate File 615 are proposals to add $3.3 million in areas that include additional Iowa State Patrol troopers and Division of Criminal Investigation agents.
Minority Democrats expressed concern the GOP budget was underfunding many key state government responsibilities, but their biggest gripe was over a Republican policy change to limit the state attorney general’s independence.
The bill requires the elected official — currently a Democrat — get permission from the governor, Legislature or Executive Council before joining lawsuits that do not originate in the Iowa.
Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, called the provision “unprecedented” and an “overreaching restriction” that no other state has imposed to “hamstring” the top judicial officer.
Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, countered that the move was a reasonable check, but Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, slammed it as “a blatant political move” by Republicans who are “drunk with power” at a time they control the Legislature and the governorship.
The Senate rejected an amendment to strip the AG provision by a 32-18 margin before sending the justice systems budget to the governor by the same vote.
Senators also voted 37-13 for final passage of a separate budget bill (Senate File 608) to fund the state’s economic development programs in fiscal 2020 and 35-15 to finalize next year’s $184.2 million spending plan (Senate File 616) for Iowa’s court system that includes a 2 percent raise for judges and magistrates.
