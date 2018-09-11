OSCEOLA —- The annual 99-county tour concluded with some fireworks.
Not the celebratory kind; the angry, partisan political kind.
Chuck Grassley, Iowa’s longtime Republican U.S. senator, completed his 38th annual every-county tour of Iowa on Monday afternoon with a town hall meeting at the Clarke County Hospital’s administrative building.
Roughly 200 people attended the hour-long, public q-and-a event, which was littered with frequent fits of people attempting to speak over one another.
Emotions frequently ran high, particularly when people asked Grassley about U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, health care or President Donald Trump.
“This isn’t a very typical meeting compared to the meetings I have, even other open town (hall) meetings. Maybe because it was a small room. But it wasn’t typical,” Grassley told reporters after the event. “Most of (the town hall meetings), people want to just discuss things.”
Grassley frequently had to pause while people in the emotionally charged crowd argued while individuals, many of whom were involved with liberal or conservative issue advocacy groups, asked questions or made statements.
“The only thing that went on here, I just would like when people ask a question, let them ask the question. If they want to make a statement, let them make a statement. And then let me answer,” Grassley said. “That’s the only thing that bothers me.”
Grassley said raucous town halls like this one are not necessarily a new phenomenon. He said crowds were similarly charged during the health care debates in 2009 and 2010, and a separate health care debate in the late 1990s.
Speakers at Monday’s event alternatively expressed support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation and calls for Grassley to stall the nomination. Grassley is chairman of the Senate’s judiciary committee, which overseas federal judicial confirmation hearings.
The committee hearings for Kavanaugh’s nomination were held this past week.
Grassley said Monday that he has no plan to slow the process or vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which Grassley said could be on the Senate agenda by next week and up for a Senate vote by the end of the month.
Multiple speakers said they support Kavanaugh’s nomination and Grassley’s stewardship of the process, while others claimed unfair treatment after Republicans refused to hear President Barack Obama’s nominee in 2016, and because liberal groups have raised the possibility that Kavanaugh in 2006 misled a Senate committee about his knowledge of a post-9/11 surveillance program implemented by former President George W. Bush.
Grassley said if Kavanaugh committed perjury that would be an issue for the executive branch to handle.
“That’s an executive branch decision to prosecute somebody, just like (special counsel Robert Mueller) is prosecuting three or four people for lying,” Grassley said.
Grassley after the event said he is confident the nation will eventually heal from any political wounds caused by recent political battles over federal courts nominations, including Democrats’ move to lower the approval threshold from 60 to a 51-vote majority, Republicans’ stonewalling of Obama’s nominee, and the current nomination battle.
“They’ll heal,” Grassley said. “Everything heals with time. Even death heals with time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
"including Democrats’ move to lower the approval threshold from 60 to a 51-vote majority"
Big time error in this story. It was Senate Republicans who did this after being unable to get Gorsuch through at the 60 vote threshold that has always existed. They changed the rules to get their guy in, just like they changed the rules to deny President Obama his rightful nominee for 25% of his second term in office that he was overwhelming elected to by the American public. It is a simple fact that Republicans have politicized the courts to a level that has never been seen before and there is probably no turning back. Due to the precedent that Grassley and McConnell set, no President will likely ever be able to get a SC nominee through without controlling the Senate.
To be clear, Senate Democrats used 51 votes for Federal Judicial appointments in 2013, but preserved the Supreme Court threshold at 6o votes given it is a lifetime appointment. Since the judicial aspects of this story revolve around the Supreme Court nomination, it needs to be noted which 51 vote threshold you are referring to as most would assume the Supreme Court while reading this, and as I pointed out, that was Republican move.
"Grassley said if Kavanaugh committed perjury that would be an issue for the executive branch to handle."
Geez, Grassley is a disgrace.
The point of the confirmation process is to decide if the nominee would make a good Supreme Court Justice. Committing perjury seems like it would be something that might dissuade the Senate from approving the nominee. But Grassley just throws his hands up and says "Sorry, nothing we can do." Dude! You could deny the nomination if you wanted to! That's the point of the confirmation process!
What a lame partisan lackey he's become.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.