Emotions high after forum no-shows, and not enough talk on Waterloo's north end

WATERLOO — What was intended to be a City Council candidate forum focused on the city’s north end instead devolved into accusations of bias against the adult moderators, with emotions running high when half of the slated candidates did not show.

All the candidates running for open seats on the Waterloo City Council, with the exception of Dawn Henry, said they would be able to attend Tuesday night’s Empower Northend Candidate Forum at the Boys and Girls Club Teen Center, according to organizer Terrance Hollingsworth.

But on Tuesday morning, Hollingsworth said, he heard at-large candidate Dennis Halverson, Ward 1 candidate Micki McCracken and Ward 3 candidate Todd Maxson would not attend.

By the time the forum was scheduled to begin, Democratic community organizer Ryan Stevenson was arguing with Hollingsworth about whether Todd Obadal, Black Hawk County Republican treasurer and one of four moderators, should be allowed to ask questions of the remaining candidates. Stevenson argued Obadal’s role with the party, and his endorsement of several candidates who didn’t show, made him “biased.”

In the end, neither Obadal nor retiring Waterloo City Councilor Pat Morrissey, the two adult moderators, were allowed to ask a single question. Two East High School students were allowed to ask just one question each before questions were taken from the audience.

“Republicans do not believe that they can win here, so they do not engage,” Hollingsworth charged in his opening address, though officially city elections are nonpartisan. “We should have these conversations and we should engage these young people about voting. ... You want to say the east side or the north end is important? Here we have the opportunity to talk about how we can help.”

Among the candidates gathered — at-large candidate Rob Nichols, Ward 1 candidate John Chiles, Ward 3 candidate Nia Wilder and incumbent Ward 5 Councilor Ray Feuss — emotions ran high during opening statements.

“It is disingenuous to say you are going to participate in city government, say you are going to show up and then decide not to show up,” Chiles said.

Nichols said it was “really disappointing my opponent did not show up for the second time on this side of town,” presumably referring to the NAACP forum earlier in the month.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” Nichols said, becoming emotional. “We need to be one community. We need to show up for everyone in the community.”

Teen moderators Deaviontae, 15, and Aaron, 16, both sophomores, asked the candidates about how the city could better partner with the school district and nonprofits like Boys and Girls Club.

“The first thing I would do is figure out the need of the nonprofit. I don’t want to assume it needs something without asking,” said Wilder. “Then, it’s talking to the people I know that can pull strings and make things happen.”

The audience asked about creating more things to do in the city for young people, increasing the budget for city commissions, putting more resources into snowplowing to get it done faster and help with housing for homeowners as well as renters.

“The time it takes to be a councilor — it isn’t showing up twice a month,” said Feuss. “It’s reading, studying, watching what happens in the community.”

After the forum, Morrissey gave The Courier a list of questions he’d planned to ask about housing needs and economic and residential development on the north end. Obadal said he would have liked to ask about property taxes and council duties, which Morrissey also had on his list.

“Obviously there was some hesitancy from the people that showed up of having me ask questions,” Obadal said, noting he and Morrissey were chosen for their opposing ideological views to bring balance. “I think we lost a little bit by not having the questions come from Mr. Morrissey and myself. I know I would have been respectful of the candidates.”

Henry, whom Hollingsworth said was the only candidate to tell him of her scheduling conflict in advance, confirmed Wednesday the missing candidates all gathered at Steamboat Gardens during the forum to hold a meet and greet.

She and the others — all endorsed by Cedar Valley Backs the Blue — have met at the Waterloo restaurant previously for such informal gatherings, usually on Tuesdays, according to Facebook posts they’ve made in the past.

Halverson said he told Hollingsworth “early on” that he could not attend due to a previously scheduled campaign event.

“I reached out to Terrance Monday and did a ride along on the north end,” Halverson said Wednesday, noting they “had some great conversations.” He noted he would be “campaigning in Ward 4 this week.”

McCracken said she never confirmed her attendance, and noted she backed out after hearing that Stevenson might moderate.

“I felt it was partisan and not an unbiased forum,” she said. “I regret that (Hollingsworth) is upset, and I wished to attend.”

Maxson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

In the end, Hollingsworth said he didn’t feel the candidates — those who showed up and those who didn’t — have spoken enough on Waterloo’s underinvested neighborhoods.

“They mention downtown, the (Lost Island) water park, and Crossroads — no vision for the north end,” Hollingsworth said.

