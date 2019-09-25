DECORAH -- Round two in the battle for Decorah's Ward 2 City Council seat has gone to Emily Neal.
Neal defeated challenger Dan Kirkeby Tuesday in a special election for the seat, which has been in flux since former councilman Dan Bellrichard moved out of the ward and resigned.
Neal received 308 votes to Kirkeby's 143 votes, according to unofficial results released by the Winneshiek County Auditor's Office. Turnout was 35 percent.
Neal had been appointed to fill the vacancy Aug. 5 on a 5-1 vote of the remaining council members, with Kirkeby receiving the other vote.
Winneshiek County Republican Chair Tom Hansen then led a successful petition drive to call for the special election.
The matter isn't settled for long. Neal and Kirkeby will square off again in the Nov. 5 municipal election to determine who will hold the seat beginning in January.
