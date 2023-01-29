Emergency Management Agency tax levy to be considered in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County residents could potentially see more of their tax dollars going to the county instead of their respective cities.

The Emergency Management Agency’s commission – made up of eight mayors, a county supervisor and the sheriff – wants to establish a tax levy to fund the consolidated communications center.

If approved, this could increase Black Hawk County’s overall property tax rate by 46 to 84 cents per $1,000 of taxable value, according to Finance Director Michelle Weidner.

With consolidated communications, each city – Cedar Falls, Dunkerton, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Hudson, La Porte City, Raymond and Waterloo – pays an amount to the county to cover its share of the cost for emergency management. The amount paid is funded through a tax levy.

What’s being proposed would move the funding responsibility to the county’s budget with the cities no longer paying a fee. The money would still go toward emergency management.

But there’s some pushback from the Board of Supervisors as well as the county’s human resources director and assistant attorney about how fast the process is moving.

“Black Hawk County is not unique in this proposal,” Human Resources Director Amanda Fesenmeyer said during a Thursday work session. “But what would be unique is if we don’t thoroughly plan for this shift.”

That “shift” regards dispatch being funded by the EMA, potentially through a new countywide emergency management tax levy, instead of the county and its cities paying for the service out of their own coffers.

This would make the current 28E agreement, where multiple governments work together, more complicated.

With the county potentially establishing an EMA levy, there would be two governing bodies over one union, Fesenmeyer said.

However, Sheriff Tony Thompson believes the 28E agreement and the tax levy are interrelated but do not depend on one another.

“The levy is a mechanism,” Thompson said. “The 28E is a functional policy piece.”

Mike Treinen, the county’s assistant attorney, said the 28E agreement is problematic because of how it is written. The county is outnumbered by its cities even though the county would be the taxing entity.

Thompson said the 28E agreement is able to be rewritten and “should not be seen as a showstopper.”

Supervisor Tavis Hall presented the idea of Treinen creating a revised 28E agreement.

“If the 28E is a hurdle, if we create a draft from the board’s perspective, it’s at least a point of negotiation,” Hall said. “Right now what we’re doing is going back and forth.”

As for the levy, Supervisor Linda Laylin said no one has been against the idea. Supervisor Dan Trelka said he has always been supportive of an EMA levy.

Sheriff Thompson said last year that the oversight board hired a public safety consultant company, DELTAWRX, to conduct a survey and study the efficiency of the communications center.

“DELTAWRX came back and said ‘you’re not doing enough, you’re not paying enough, you’re not staffing enough and you’ve got a problem with safety,’” he said.

Laylin asked if the county is endangering people now. Thompson responded, “We are.”

He reiterated, though, that the center is not letting calls go.

“We’re answering 911 calls but we’re operating a medium-sized dispatch center as a small dispatch center,” he said. “And bad stuff has happened.”

The same group is expected to meet again for another work session on Feb. 2.

Photos: Homicide, Dawson Street, Jan. 26, 2023 012623jr-homicide-dawson-1 012623jr-homicide-dawson-3 012623jr-homicide-dawson-2 012623jr-homicide-dawson-4 012623jr-homicide-dawson-5 012623jr-homicide-dawson-6