'Embarrassing distraction': Face mask repeal vote in Waverly gets heated

Ward 4 member Heather Beaufore, a nurse educator at the Waterloo Career Center, said she believed more focus should be placed on social distancing and washing hands.

“I think right now it is time to start healing from this and start opening back up and being brave and continuing that hand hygiene — and if you can wear a mask and want to wear a mask, that should be up to you,” Beaufore said.

At-large member Ann Rathe, a psychiatrist at Waverly Health Center, took issue with an email Schneider sent to some council members and city staff that accused her of “conflicts of interest” because of her position with the hospital and using “perverted science” to uphold the mask mandate.

Rathe said Schneider’s allegations were “confusing, false and border on defamatory.”

“The drama swirling around the issue of masks in city-owned buildings is an embarrassing distraction,” Rathe said. “The bullying from Councilman Schneider needs to stop.”