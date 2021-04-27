'Embarrassing distraction': Face mask repeal vote in Waverly gets heated

WAVERLY — A City Council member’s bid to immediately end the city’s face mask mandate and return to in-person meetings failed Monday night, but the council did set a timetable for taking both actions.
The city will stop requiring masks be worn in municipal buildings after all city employees who want to be inoculated are fully vaccinated. And the council will resume in-person meetings June 7.
At-large member Matthew Schneider, who has railed against government intervention during the coronavirus pandemic since last fall, initially proposed ending both the mandate and virtual meetings immediately. He ultimately cast the lone no vote on amended motions instituting the compromise.
“This is so ridiculous how this conversation has played out,” Schneider said.
Schneider said council members should “stop using the corrupt media” to make policy decisions, and instead adopt the position of the Great Barrington Declaration, a controversial document rejecting lockdown proposals that was widely panned by national and international health groups.
He was joined in the effort by guest council member Dr. James Poock, a primary care physician at Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, who cited studies he said show face masks don’t stop the virus.
“My professional and personal experience with that has convinced me that we’ve gone too far,” Poock said. “Whatever we do really isn’t going to change things; this thing’s gonna do what it’s gonna do. It’s a natural disaster, and we can’t stop natural disasters.”
Ward 4 member Heather Beaufore, a nurse educator at the Waterloo Career Center, said she believed more focus should be placed on social distancing and washing hands.
“I think right now it is time to start healing from this and start opening back up and being brave and continuing that hand hygiene — and if you can wear a mask and want to wear a mask, that should be up to you,” Beaufore said.
At-large member Ann Rathe, a psychiatrist at Waverly Health Center, took issue with an email Schneider sent to some council members and city staff that accused her of “conflicts of interest” because of her position with the hospital and using “perverted science” to uphold the mask mandate.
Rathe said Schneider’s allegations were “confusing, false and border on defamatory.”
“The drama swirling around the issue of masks in city-owned buildings is an embarrassing distraction,” Rathe said. “The bullying from Councilman Schneider needs to stop.”
Ward 3 member Rod Drenkow put forth an amended resolution to halt the face mask mandate “21 days after all city employees who desire to be vaccinated have received all required doses of one of the approved COVID vaccines.” Ward 5 member Tim Kangas protested that asking workers about their vaccine status would be “illegal.”
“It’s perfectly legal to ask an employee that,” said Drenkow, a practicing attorney. “You cannot ask them why.”
The amendment was approved 4-3, with Schneider, Beaufore and Kangas voting no. But Kangas and Beaufore then joined the majority in voting for the amended motion.
“I will vote in favor because it does set a timeline” for ending the mandate, Kangas said.
City Administrator James Bronner said he already has been informally polling employees, asking if anyone had a desire to be vaccinated, and noted he would complete that work this week.
The council also decided to return to in-person meetings June 7, giving anyone who wishes time to get both doses of a vaccine and two weeks after the second shot to ensure full effectiveness before meetings resume.
Bronner said council members who want partitions between their seats should email him, and noted he will move the public dais to the middle of the floor.