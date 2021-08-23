Emails: Safety chiefs uneasy over Iowa State Patrol border duty

As Gov. Kim Reynolds prepared in June to announce she was sending Iowa State Patrol employees to the nation’s border with Mexico, the state’s top public safety leaders raised concerns whether her commitment would leave enough staff for “law enforcement obligations in Iowa” and run up a “significant cost for sending personnel out of state,” according to records obtained by The Gazette.

Further, the records reveal, the Republican governor and other top officials knew sending troopers to Texas could cost the state up to nearly $400,000 — but they didn’t share that information with legislators or the public for weeks.

On June 24, when Reynolds announced the deployment — which she said was in response to pleas from Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona — she asserted in a public statement she had been assured the move would not jeopardize public safety in Iowa.