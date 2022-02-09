Elk Run, Raymond mayors ask county for help paying for sewer plant increase

BLACK HAWK COUNTY — The leaders of two small cities facing a multi-million-dollar increase in the cost of their joint wastewater treatment plant have asked the county to help pay for it.

Mayors Lisa Smock of Elk Run Heights and Gary Vick of Raymond asked the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday for “anything” the county can spare in American Rescue Plan funding as they try to absorb a $3.5 million increase in costs for the plant.

The project was originally estimated, pre-COVID, at $7.8 million, split between both cities, which both mayors said was tough but doable.

The sewage facility, near the intersection of Dubuque and North Elk Run roads and shared between the two cities, was built in the early 1980s. An engineering study in 2013 found the equipment was rusting and the concrete deteriorating.

The cities have been replacing run-down parts and increasing sewer and water bills to save up money for a new plant since then. Finally, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources warned the cities they would face a fine of $1,500 per day if they didn’t build a new plant, a “devastating” cost to his city, according to Vick, who said the cities had no choice but to start building one last summer.

But the lowest bid for the project last May, plus engineering costs, ended up at $10.5 million. Smock said costs for materials have since pumped the cost up even higher as construction continues, and is now at $11.3 million.

“My Lafayette Road (reconstruction) project is probably going to be wiped out now because of it,” Vick said.

The mayors said their funding request wasn’t specific, but said any funding would fit within federal guidelines for ARP funding, which allows for sewer and water upgrades. They added their project affects the county’s waterways.

“I know that the board has many worthy projects throughout the county to consider,” Smock said. “I would like to officially ask — on behalf of the residents, councils, and Mayor Vick and I — that you would prioritize our project and help alleviate this financial burden we have to pass onto our residents by allocating the highest dollar amount possible.”

Both cities only have a couple hundred thousand dollars in reserves. They are already looking at passing along thousands more per resident in sewer and water bills.

“We have a lot of elderly in town that can’t afford this,” Vick said.

Because the item was brought up in public comments and was not on the meeting agenda, Assistant County Attorney Mike Treinen suggested another meeting to discuss specifics. Supervisor Chair Craig White suggested the two mayors and a couple of supervisors meet in private to “come up with alternatives” first.

“They can’t let all those projects go,” White said. “Lafayette is horrible out there. That needs fixed now.”

Later during the meeting, Finance Director James Perry noted the county had already allocated almost $10 million to Phase 1 and Phase 2 projects. With a total ARP allocation of $24.5 million, Supervisor Dan Trelka noted that put the county’s balance of ARP funding at just under $15 million.

