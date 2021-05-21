Elk Run Heights, Raymond to see higher garbage, sewer rates next year

Maggie Burger with Speer Financial gave the council a presentation May 11 about preliminary options for financing the project and revising sewer utility rates. Council approved the rate increases at that meeting.

By January, Elk Run Heights residents will see sewer and garbage rates increase, but not because of the wastewater treatment plant project, Lundy said. Sewer and garbage funds have been in a deficit for several years, according to city documents.

Sewer rates will rise by $12.50 per month, from $21.34 to $33.84, for the 496 billed residents. Burger noted water and sewer rates in Elk Run Heights have not increased since 2014, and expenses naturally increase by about 2% each year.

Garbage rates will increase by $1.77 per month, also due to a fund deficit. Budgeted expenses for garbage in fiscal year 2022 were $79,293, with a budgeted revenue of $77,230, leaving a $2,063 shortage. A required reserve amount of $8,000 makes the total shortage $10,063. The city has 476 billed residents, which would require an increase of $1.77 per month, raising the rate from $11.48 per month to $13.25 per month.