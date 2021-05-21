Elk Run Heights, Raymond to see higher garbage, sewer rates next year

ELK RUN HEIGHTS – Residents in Elk Run Heights and Raymond can expect water and sewer rate increases this year as the cities move forward with a new combined wastewater treatment plant.
Elk Run Heights City Council members accepted the low bid of $9,754,000 from WRH of Amana, more than $2 million above estimates. Engineering fees of $703,000 put the total around $10.5 million. Engineers with MSA Professional Services of Dubuque in January estimated the project would cost $6.5 million.
“It’s really been a shock to us,” said Elk Run Heights Mayor Kristi Lundy.
Engineers began the estimation process more than a year ago before the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, when costs for labor, construction and materials were lower. Groundbreaking is expected in July, and construction is set to be completed in 15 months.
This year Elk Run Heights residents and businesses will see a capital project fee increase from $50 to $60 per quarter to help pay for the city’s portion of the plant. The city has saved about $1 million for the project since 2014.
The council approved taking out loans to cover the rest of the city’s portion at the May 11 meeting. That includes $1.5 million in general obligation bonds that can be paid back with property taxes or local option sales tax within 20 years, and $3.32 million to be paid back with sewer revenues.
Maggie Burger with Speer Financial gave the council a presentation May 11 about preliminary options for financing the project and revising sewer utility rates. Council approved the rate increases at that meeting.
By January, Elk Run Heights residents will see sewer and garbage rates increase, but not because of the wastewater treatment plant project, Lundy said. Sewer and garbage funds have been in a deficit for several years, according to city documents.
Sewer rates will rise by $12.50 per month, from $21.34 to $33.84, for the 496 billed residents. Burger noted water and sewer rates in Elk Run Heights have not increased since 2014, and expenses naturally increase by about 2% each year.
Garbage rates will increase by $1.77 per month, also due to a fund deficit. Budgeted expenses for garbage in fiscal year 2022 were $79,293, with a budgeted revenue of $77,230, leaving a $2,063 shortage. A required reserve amount of $8,000 makes the total shortage $10,063. The city has 476 billed residents, which would require an increase of $1.77 per month, raising the rate from $11.48 per month to $13.25 per month.
Burger also suggested the city raise water rates for businesses. Currently all water bills are split between businesses and residents, with 98% of the payments coming from residents and 2% from businesses. Lowering the monthly minimum water usage from 30,000 gallons to one thousand gallons and charging $1 for every thousand gallons of water after that would hold businesses accountable for the portion of water they are using rather than splitting the cost among everyone in Elk Run Heights.
Businesses are using more than one million gallons of water per year, which equals 88% of the expense, but are paying only 2% of the cost, Burger said. The move would lower expenses, be more affordable for lower income households and promote water conservation, she said. City Council members are likely to hold a vote on the adjustments this year.
“We’re trying to make it as easy for the residents possible,” Lundy said.
Raymond residents will see a sewer rate increase in July of $25 per billing cycle, from $33 to $58, to help cover the city’s portion of the wastewater plant, according to Raymond City Clerk Nancy Miebach. The city did not have a sewer charge until about two years ago, she said.