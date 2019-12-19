ELK RUN HEIGHTS — The city has hired a private company to oversee its water and waste water system.
The Elk Run Heights City Council voted Monday to lay off its current water and waste water superintendent, Pat Reiman, after outsourcing those responsibilities to PeopleService Inc. of Omaha, Neb.
Reiman had worked for the city for two years, according to the city’s website.
Mayor Tim Swope said the decision to hire PeopleService was financial and is expected to save the city $20,000.
Elk Run Heights and Raymond are current working on plans to replace the waste water treatment plant they share.
Swope said retaining PeopleService was not related to the proposed plant. The company will continue working for the city through the construction of a new facility.
Reiman is the second Elk Run Heights city worker to lose their job in the past year.
Former City Clerk Kristi Lundy attempted to resign earlier this year. Her resignation was rejected by the council, and she was then fired.
Lundy defeated Swope in the Nov. 6 general election and will take over as mayor in January.
