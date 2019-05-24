ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- An investigation into payroll records and bookkeeping issues led the city to fire its city clerk.
Kristi Lundy, who has served as the Elk Run Heights city clerk since 2002, was removed from her position effective April 29, according a letter posted on the City Hall door.
It lists seven reasons for Lundy's removal, which include failure to maintain accurate payroll, compensatory time and paid time off records for city employees since at least July 2016; failure to uphold state and federal wage and hour laws; and failure to report to the mayor and council the 2017 and 2018 audit reports revealing the payroll and record keeping errors.
Lundy was also fired, according to the city, for "failure to work for all time paid" and "allowing and enabling others to be paid for time not worked."
City officials released the statement May 17 following a May 14 City Council meeting where residents raised questions about Lundy's termination.
While the city is prevented by Iowa law from discussing certain personnel matters, it is required to release reasons when an employee is fired or forced to resign.
The City Hall posting indicated an independent investigator was hired at the beginning of this year to investigate undisclosed workplace concerns. That investigation was apparently resolved.
"During that same time frame, other concerns were raised about certain payroll and other record keeping practices in the clerk's office," the letter states.
"The city investigated, using legal counsel. As a result of the investigation, upon legal counsel's advice and after Ms. Lundy was afforded the due process required under Iowa law, an order regarding removal was filed in the clerk's office."
Mayor Tim Swope referred questions about the situation to City Attorney Heather Prendergast. Messages left with her law office had not been returned.
The Courier has attempted to reach Lundy for comment. She does not have a listed phone number and no one answered the door at her residence Friday afternoon.
