ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- State auditors found Elk Run Heights had significant accounting problems and overpaid its city clerk last year.
A report released Tuesday by State Auditor Rob Sand included 14 "findings" related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
The report details a number of instances where city staff failed to reconcile bank balances and utility billings; put receipts in the wrong accounts; lacked documentation for certain credit card purchases; failed to file certain reports required by state agencies; failed to track fees collected for a future waste water treatment plant; and did not follow its employee policies for health insurance and paid time off.
Auditors also said former City Clerk Kristi Lundy was overpaid nearly $530 due to payroll being made semi-monthly rather than on an hourly basis, although Lundy disputes that finding and said she was actually underpaid by the interim clerk who replaced her.
Mayor Tim Swope said the city requested the audit due to a change in personnel and he was surprised by the overall number of audit findings.
"As a city clerk and in city government this is a big thing," Swope said. "(Lundy) overpaying herself was a big one."
Lundy resigned in January after claiming the city had failed to respond to her complaint about harassment by a fellow employee. The City Council declined to accept the resignation and later fired Lundy after an internal investigation reportedly found financial discrepancies.
The report comes just two weeks ahead of the Nov. 5 municipal election where Swope and all five incumbent City Council members are seeking re-election.
Lundy is running for mayor against Swope and former Mayor Gary Wurtz.
Lundy is preparing to appeal the audit finding regarding her pay.
"I have my time sheets to prove I was paid incorrectly," Lundy said. "I have a call in to the state auditor’s office to get it corrected.
"Actually the city shorted me eight hours and now owes me for 32 hours of pay, because I trusted the audit and reimbursed the city 24 hours of pay," she added.
Lundy said many of the audit findings involved mistakes made after she left City Hall, while the City Council was responsible for a reported shortfall in the solid waste account.
She acknowledged failing to file a required urban renewal report, noting it was the first year for such a report and she was unaware of the filing deadline.
Swope said the city has already taken steps recommended by state auditor's to correct deficiencies and avoid similar issues in the future.
