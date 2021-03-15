Elk Run Heights approves budget ahead wastewater treatment project

ELK RUN HEIGHTS – The city approved a $5.3 million budget at a public hearing Tuesday for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
The council approved the property tax rate for the next fiscal year at $8.09 per $1,000 of property value.
Based on the tax rate, an Elk Run Heights home with an assessed value of $100,000 would see the city’s share of its tax bill grow about $10 — from $446 to $456. The proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 would boost overall property tax collection by $4,266, or 1.15%.
Overall, the $5,345,067 budget is up more than $3 million from the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which was $2,180,494.
The major increase comes mainly from the capital projects budget that increased from $62,571 in 2020-21 to $981,273 for 2021-22.
The main project is the city’s planned wastewater treatment plant that will be constructed with the city of Raymond. The Elk Run Heights Council will hold a public hearing April 13 on the proposed plans, contract and cost for the joint wastewater treatment facility project at 6 p.m. April 13 at the Eddis Winstead Council Chambers.
The nearly 30-year-old wastewater treatment facility near Dubuque and North Elk Run roads will be demolished and removed. The existing fence, driveways, sidewalks and other site improvements will be removed and topsoil will be placed over all disturbed areas and seeded.
Construction bids are open for the project until 2 p.m. April 8. Bids will be considered at the April 13 council meeting.
A capital project fee paid by residents, businesses and corporations also increased from $50 to $60 for the wastewater plant. The fee will appear on bills beginning July 1.
Other notable increases were included in the public safety, public works, and culture and recreation departments.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a 28E agreement with Evansdale for law enforcement for fiscal year 2022.
- Renewed a fire protection contract with Waterloo for $38,927 and an animal control contract with Evansdale for $2,284 for fiscal year 2022.
- Approved participation in an Elk Run Road resurfacing project for $47,302.
- Reappointed Cindy Holloway to the board of adjustment. Her term ends March 1, 2026.
- Redirected the 1% local option sales tax from MidAmerican Energy Co. customers to the city of Elk Run Heights instead of Black Hawk County.