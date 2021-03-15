Elk Run Heights approves budget ahead wastewater treatment project

ELK RUN HEIGHTS – The city approved a $5.3 million budget at a public hearing Tuesday for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

The council approved the property tax rate for the next fiscal year at $8.09 per $1,000 of property value.

Based on the tax rate, an Elk Run Heights home with an assessed value of $100,000 would see the city’s share of its tax bill grow about $10 — from $446 to $456. The proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 would boost overall property tax collection by $4,266, or 1.15%.

Overall, the $5,345,067 budget is up more than $3 million from the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which was $2,180,494.

The major increase comes mainly from the capital projects budget that increased from $62,571 in 2020-21 to $981,273 for 2021-22.

The main project is the city’s planned wastewater treatment plant that will be constructed with the city of Raymond. The Elk Run Heights Council will hold a public hearing April 13 on the proposed plans, contract and cost for the joint wastewater treatment facility project at 6 p.m. April 13 at the Eddis Winstead Council Chambers.